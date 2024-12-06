Examining Denver Broncos most Crucial Offseason Needs
The Denver Broncos are on their bye week, then have four games left in the regular season. From there, the hope is for a playoff trip, and before you know it, the offseason will be underway.
As with past seasons, the Broncos will have some needs to address. Fortunately, quarterback won't be one of them, and there are plenty of younger players who broke out this season that should mean fewer holes to fill.
But there will be a few positions the Broncos will need to address on both sides of the ball. In some cases, the Broncos could address them by re-signing current players, but in other cases, they will need to look at free agency or the draft.
I'm going to talk more about some of the specific things the Broncos should do during the offseason, but for now, let's look at the positions that would be the ones to prioritize during the 2025 offseason.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tight End
The Broncos need more playmakers on offense, but tight end is easily the biggest need. They simply don't have a player who brings a lot to the offense.
Adam Trautman is strictly average and, while Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins have had their moments, neither player looks like they will be anything more than part-time contributors.
The free agent field is likely to be filled with older players, so the Broncos will most likely need to draft a tight end. Greg Dulcich may have failed to make an impact but the Broncos can't let that dissuade them from drafting for this position.
Left Tackle
The offensive line has been good this year, but Garett Bolles will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. That means the Broncos have to figure out what to do at one of the game’s most crucial positions.
Bolles continues to play well and would be worth keeping. However, the Broncos appear to be seeking younger players, and Bolles turns 33 in May.
If the Broncos don't keep Bolles, they'll likely need to look at free agency. Alex Palczewski played well when Mike McGlinchey was injured but may be better suited at right tackle. And though the Broncos seem to like Frank Crum, it would be risky to anoint an undrafted free agent the starter with just nine snaps to his name.
Inside Linebacker
The Broncos lost Alex Singleton to a torn ACL early in the season but he's expected to be back in 2025. However, the current two starters are free agents.
Justin Strnad has done good things this season and, if he's re-signed, that would help address the position. But with Cody Barton and Zach Cunningham also set to hit free agency, the Broncos need depth as well.
If the Broncos don't keep any of their free agents, they will likely add another player in free agency. Either way, adding another linebacker in the draft would be good, both for depth purposes and to eventually start, given that the 31-year-old Singleton is entering the final year of his contract, coming off a major injury.
Wide Receiver
The Broncos have multiple receivers who are gaining experience and finding their niches. Marvin Mims has settled into what's essentially a running back-wide receiver hybrid role, while DeVaughn Vele has made strides, and there's hope Troy Franklin will do the same.
But with 29-year-old Courtland Sutton entering the final year of his contract, the Broncos need another playmaker in the receiving corps. Either the draft or free agency could be used in this case.
In free agency, there will be some younger receivers who might benefit from a change of scenery. The draft isn't as strong, but it could net another prospect who gets a year to develop, in the hopes he can step in if the Broncos let Sutton walk after the 2025 season.
Interior Defensive Lineman
The Broncos have some good defensive linemen on the roster but D.J. Jones will be a free agent and turns 30 next month. Malcolm Roach has played well but may be better suited to remain in a rotational role.
There are some younger players on the roster, but it would help to add another interior defender. The Broncos shouldn't have spend a lot of money on a free agent as they did with Jones, but free agency could net a veteran who could help out.
The draft is also an option and might be the better path if the Broncos want to get younger at the position. Also, bear in mind that Zach Allen will enter the final year of his deal, thought the Broncos will do everything they can to keep him in Denver.
Backup Quarterback
The Broncos signed Jarrett Stidham to a two-year deal in 2023. This past offseason, they acquired Zach Wilson in a trade with the Jets. They have kept both on the roster this season.
Both quarterbacks are eligible for free agency. While Bo Nix is entrenched as the starter, the Broncos need somebody to back him up.
The Broncos could re-sign either Stidham or Wilson. If they don't keep either one, signing another free agent must happen. The Broncos could also sign an undrafted free agent who could be developed to be the future backup behind Nix.
Running Back
Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime have done good things this year and have the potential to be a good one-two punch. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams will be a free agent.
Williams has seen plenty of snaps because he's the best at pass protection. That's not something that is McLaughlin's strong suit, though perhaps Estime could develop in that aspect.
But it might help if the Broncos add an inexpensive free agent who can pass protect. If they do add one, they also need a back who has good vision, something Williams has lacked. Adding a veteran could take some pressure off McLaughlin and Estime.
Cornerback
While not a high priority, it never hurts to add to the cornerback depth chart. Obviously, the Broncos don't need a starter as Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss are a strong duo and Ja'Quan McMillian has done well as a slot corner.
But with Levi Wallace a free agent, Damarri Mathis relegated to special teams and Kris Abrams-Draine having been inactive most weeks, the Broncos could use a cheap veteran for depth here.
The Broncos could also look for depth in the draft. It's worth noting that the Broncos have drafted a cornerback every year since George Paton became general manager, so it wouldn't surprise if one is drafted in 2025.
Special Teams
Finally, the Broncos will need to look at special teams positions, with multiple key players set to become free agents.
Punter Riley Dixon's contract expires after the season, so the Broncos need to either re-sign him or add another veteran. It's possible they could sign an undrafted rookie as well.
Special teams gunner Tremon Smith is a free agent and the Broncos must decide whether to keep him or go with somebody else. Long snapper Mitchell Fraboni is a restricted free agent, but while he won't be tendered given the cost to do so, he could be re-signed to a short-term contract.
The Tools
The Denver Broncos have the third-most dead-cap space scheduled for 2025, thanks to the final year of Russell Wilson's deal. However, they also currently have the ninth-most-available space before making any other moves.
The Broncos saved roughly $20 million in cap space next year by moving on from Wilson, and have a full-slate of seven-draft picks before making any moves.
For the first time in several seasons, the Broncos can attack the offseason with a full arsenal of free agent dollars and draft picks.
Coming off what looks to be a playoff season and a possible Rookie of the Year winner in Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos offseason should be fruitful as they take the next step in 2025.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X/Twitter and Facebook.
Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!