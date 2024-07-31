Broncos Finally Get Resolution on DL Eyioma Uwazurike's Future
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's gambling policy, but according to recent reports, he won't have charges filed against him related to his actions.
Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Arapahoe County District Attorney's office notified Uwazurikei's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, on Monday evening that the player won't be charged with any violations of state law.
"With no charges to be filed, Uwazurike is now cleared to apply to the NFL for reinstatement from his yearlong gambling suspension. He was suspended about this time last year for violating the league's gambling policy. Among the violations, Uwazurike was found to have placed bets on his phone app while at Broncos' facilities, and his bets also included games involving the Broncos," Klis wrote on Monday.
The NFL suspended Uwazurike for a full year for violating its gambling policy. He was eligible to apply for reinstatement last week, but the NFL put his appeal on hold until the State criminal review was completed.
Uwazurike was a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in 2022. He was active for eight games as a rookie, playing 31% of the defensive snaps, and one notable play he had was blocking a field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker.
Because of his suspension for the 2023 season, Uwazruike's draft pick contract rolls over into this season once he's reinstated. His contract will then be in force through the 2026 season, unless the Broncos waive him.
It wouldn't surprise if Uwazurike, once reinstated, doesn't make the final 53-man roster, given that he missed a year of development and that the Broncos added the likes of John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach to the roster this offseason. However, if Uwazurike were to be waived and he cleared waivers, he could be re-signed to the practice squad and buy himself the time to show he can contribute in the future.
First, though, the NFL must agree to reinstate Uwazurike. As of Tuesday, the league office has not spoken about the status of his appeal now that the Broncos D-lineman won't face criminal charges.
