Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike Reinstated by NFL, Cleared for Practice
As expected, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has returned to the Denver Broncos roster. Suspended for the past year for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Uwazurike served his time, so to speak, and after the State of Colorado opted not to press criminal charges on him, his path back to the roster was opened.
"Per league source, NFL has lifted its suspension of Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike. He’s cleared for all team activities. He was suspended one year, 12 days for violating leagues gambling policy for bets made during his rookie 2022 season," 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on X.
Per Klis, the Broncos also gave Uwazurike his No. 96 jersey number back. It had been taken by linebacker Andre Smith, who switched to No. 46 with Uwazurike returning to the team.
The Broncos drafted Uwazurike in the fourth round back in 2022. He appeared in eight games as a rookie, totaling 17 tackles (11 solo), two quarterback hits, and a tipped pass.
Uwazurike's second year (2023) was completely lost to his NFL suspension. Thus, he enters Year 2 as a pro, technically speaking. He's now fully cleared to participate in all team activities as Broncos training camp marches on.
The Broncos worked to upgrade the defensive line this year, signing Malcolm Roach and acquiring John Franklin-Myers via trade. Combined with incumbents Zach Allen and D.J. Jones, as well as role players like Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia, the Broncos had a significantly more solid rotation upfront and Uwazurike's return only further bolsters the unit.
Word on the street is that Uwzurike stayed in shape during his year-long suspension. Look forward to seeing the 6-foot-6 and 320-pounder out on the grass at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!