Forecasting Broncos' Likely Approach to 2025 Free Agency
The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 offseason in a good position. The Broncos are projected to have $35.7 million in cap space, assuming a base salary cap of $272.5M.
The Broncos have no more cash commitments to Russell Wilson, they have Bo Nix on a cost-controlled contract, and they have ownership that has given the green light to general manager George Paton to pay the players well.
All of this would seem to indicate that the Broncos should be aggressive in 2025 free agency, like they were in 2023. However, it's more likely that the Broncos will be active but not aggressive.
The Broncos were aggressive in 2023 largely out of necessity. They not only had a lot of cap space but they lacked draft capital. They were also trying to build a better roster around Wilson to see if that would get him in a better position to succeed after a disappointing first year in Denver.
Though things did not work out with Wilson, the Broncos did build a roster that could allow a drafted quarterback to succeed. In particular, the Broncos committed significant money to left guard Ben Powers and right guard Mike McGlinchey for the offensive line, which is an important part of helping a rookie QB to find success.
Since that time, the Broncos have committed plenty of cash toward the likes of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, right guard Quinn Meinerz, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, and left tackle Garett Bolles. The Broncos have invested a lot of money in the offensive line, so they aren't selling themselves short on a roster to help Nix thrive.
And with the likes of Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto likely to be in line for significant extensions, that's more money to commit to players on the current roster. That won't leave the Broncos in a position to be aggressive in free agency.
However, the Broncos can still be active and likely will target a couple of players to upgrade the roster. The question will be at what positions and how much they are willing to spend on those positions.
A sound strategy for free agency can be to identify one or two free agents to target, then pursue them aggressively. If you get those free agents to sign, you can then sit back and let the market settle, then start looking for value.
This is particularly true if a team does a good job of drafting — and the Broncos have been doing just that. Surtain, Meinerz, Cooper, and Bonitto are prime examples of draft picks that have worked out well. Marvin Mims Jr. and Riley Moss have made strides this season and, of course, Nix did well for himself in his first year in the NFL.
The other thing to keep in mind is how good the free-receiveragent field is at particular positions. Linebacker and wide reciver have some intriguing players, while the running backs aren't as good.
Tight end will mostly have older or depth players, while safety has some solid options. There are interior defensive linemen who could be useful, though none are true standouts.
And the Broncos will need to look at the veteran quarterbacks who hit free agency to find a quality backup. Given that some veteran QBs have gotten deals between $6M and $8M to be a backup, the Broncos could be committing money that isn't insignificant to the position.
While factors point to the Broncos not likely to be aggressive in free agency, once again, fans should remember that not being aggressive isn't a bad thing. Teams are best built through the draft, with free agency used to fill holes. And with the way the Broncos have drafted in recent seasons, they are likely on that path.
Being aggressive in free agency is sometimes necessary but it's not what you want to do all the time, even if you have a drafted QB on a cost-controlled deal. But even if the Broncos aren't aggressive, it doesn't mean they aren't doing their best to build the team — and it doesn't mean the Broncos will be quiet in free agency, either.
It basically comes down to the fact that sometimes it's better to make noise in free agency, not by spending a lot, but by finding those key free agents that make your team better. So don't be surprised if the Broncos are active but not aggressive in the 2025 offseason.
