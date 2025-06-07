Report: Former Broncos CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested in Kentucky
Former Denver Broncos cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones is reportedly in trouble. According to WHIO, Jones was arrested in Northern Kentucky on Friday night, charged with assault of an officer, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
It's not the first time Jones has been in trouble with the law. The most recent prior encounter was in 2023 when he was reportedly arrested after an incident at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and booked for alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terrorist threatening. His career and life after football are littered with other brushes with the law.
Jones played for the Broncos in 2018 — Vance Joseph's final year as head coach. It was Jones' lawts go-round as a pro, appearing in seven games and starting two.
Broncos fans might remember the incident where Jones was attacked by an employee at the Atlanta Airport, and TMZ published the encounter. Suffice it to say, Jones defended himself with gusto. The Broncos signed him roughly a month later.
A former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, the West Virginia product had a productive but troubled NFL career. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014 and was selected to the Pro Bowl the following year.
When Jones arrived in Denver, Aqib Talib had just been traded earlier in the offseason, and the Broncos still had Chris Harris, Jr. and Bradley Roby. Jones' impact was minimal, however, and he was released in November of 2018, lasting seven games.
The following May, Jones announced his retirement from the NFL. He would try his hand at professional wrestling in the TNA league. When it was all said and done, Jones played for four NFL teams and spent the 2007 season suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy, and sat out the 2009 campaign.
Jones revived his career with the the Bengals, where he played eight seasons before joining the Broncos. Jones is now 41 years old.
