Report: Former Broncos Starting CB Signs With Jaguars
A former Denver Broncos starter has found a new NFL home. Cornerback Levi Wallace has landed in the AFC South, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
"Veteran CB Levi Wallace, most recently with the Broncos, is signing with Jaguars today, source said. Some veteran help," Rapoport posted on X on Saturday.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, Wallace entered the NFL in 2018 with the Buffalo Bills. He caught on, staying in Buffalo as a starter for four years.
Wallace signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, where, once again, he stuck around, starting 18 games over two seasons. Then he signed with the Broncos in the spring of 2024.
Wallace was beaten out in training camp last summer by Riley Moss, who won the boundary cornerback job opposite Patrick Surtain II. Wallace didn't see much playing time until late in the season when Moss went down with a knee injury. He would go on to start two games.
In that fateful Week 13 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns, the Broncos had to rely on their cornerback depth against a gunslinging Jameis Winston and a red-hot Jerry Jeudy. Winston recognized the hole in the boat, and relentlessly targeted Jeudy, whom the Browns would rotate around the formation in order to avoid Surtain's coverage.
Jeudy would produce a record-breaking night, catching nine passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Too many of those catches had Wallace in coverage, and while the Broncos were able to hang on and get the win on Monday Night Football, the veteran corner lost his starting job in relief of Moss.
The Broncos opted to roll with a combination of third-year veteran Damarri Mathis and rookie fifth-rounder Kris Abrams-Draine on the boundary opposite Surtain, and it served the defense much better. A few weeks after that embarrassing performance vs. the Browns, the Broncos waived Wallace on Christmas Eve.
Wallace was not claimed on waivers during the season. And he'd been languishing on the free-agent market until the Jaguars just signed him.
It's good to see Wallace get another chance in the NFL. His career before that ugly game vs. the Browns was very respectable, especially as a guy who never heard his hame called in the NFL draft.
However, Wallace's Week 13 tape was so bad, he was persona non grata around the NFL for nearly eight months. At age 30, he's running out of career runway, so here's to wishing him the best in Jacksonville.
