Report: Former Broncos Third-Round Pick Signs With Cowboys
Former Denver Broncos third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia has found a new NFL home. On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Ojemudia is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
"Veteran CB Michael Ojemudia, who most recently played for the UFL’s DC Defenders, is signing with the Cowboys, per source. Back in the NFL," Pelissero posted on X.
It's been a rough couple of years for Ojemudia. But he's worked to keep his football career alive by playing in the UFL with the aforementioned Defenders while the NFL has been in its offseason.
A Broncos Draft Pick
The 77th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Iowa, Ojemudia was part of John Elway's final draft class as Broncos GM. Former head coach Vic Fangio liked Ojemudia, and that would be reflected in the 11 games he started as a rookie.
It was a solid rookie showing, with Ojemudia posting a career-high 62 tackles, four forced fumbles, and six pass break-ups. The next offseason, the Broncos hired George Paton to take over the general manager duties, and the first pick of his regime was none other than Patrick Surtain II.
Before Surtain was even drafted, though, the Broncos had signed veterans Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, which pushed Ojemudia down the depth chart. As Surtain climbed, it didn't take him long to leapfrog Ojemudia and every other cornerback in Denver to be a rookie starter.
Ojemudia would suffer an injury and open the 2021 season on injured reserve. He wasn't activated until December, which led to him starting just one game and appearing in two.
In Year 3, it was much the same, with the Broncos bringing in yet another outside signing in K'Waun Williams. Ojemudia suffered another injury, which put him out of commission until October 2022. Two months later, the Broncos waived him.
Post-Broncos Career
Initially, Ojemudia landed on his feet, getting claimed by the Chicago Bears, where he finished the 2022 season. By August of 2023, though, the Bears waived him.
Ojemudia was signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, where he spent the 2023 season, appearing in just one game. The Rams didn't offer him a futures contract after the season, so he hit free agency, signing with the Arizona Cardinals in January of 2024.
The Cardinals waived Ojemudia in their final roster cut-downs at the end of August. He would spend the 2024 NFL season out of the league, signing with the Defenders this past January.
Ojemudia helped the Defenders win a UFL championship, and his hard work paid off in getting some NFL attention back on him. Here's to hoping the 27-year-old former Bronco can stick around with the Cowboys.