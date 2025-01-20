Former Saints Interim HC Linked to Broncos' Coordinator Vacancy
Out of the blue, the Denver Broncos have a massive coaching vacancy to fill. And it was a vacancy of the team's own doing, after special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica was fired last Friday.
Insiders linked the blocked field-goal attempt as time expired at Arrowhead in Week 12 as the reason Broncos head coach Sean Payton handed Kotwica his walking papers. If that's true, then perhaps we should look upon Mike Westhoff's resignation — Payton's assistant coach and special teams czar (though not the coordinator) — through a different, more conspiratorial lens.
Westhoff reportedly stepped down due to health concerns. He just turned 77 this month.
We haven't heard from Payton on why he dismissed Kotwica, so we don't know the exact reasons why he was suddenly jettisoned, but it was conspicuous, especially considering how good the Broncos' special teams unit was in 2024, even generating an All-Pro in returner Marvin Mims Jr. What we do know is that there's a vacancy to be filled, and insiders close to the Broncos wasted no time in connecting former Payton lieutenant and ex-New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi to the opening.
"With Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi available, that’s quickly a name that makes sense for Sean Payton. Would expect they speak to him, at the least," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday with the news of Kotwica's firing.
Multiple insiders closer to home also linked Rizzi to the new special teams vacancy in Denver. So, who is Rizzi?
Rizzi joined Payton as Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. When Payton stepped down as head coach, Dennis Allen was named his replacement, and he promoted Rizzi to assistant head coach.
Less than three seasons later, Rizzi became the Saints interim head coach after Allen was jettisoned this past season. Rizzi has been coaching in the NFL since 2009 and has held multiple special teams coordinator positions.
Rizzi is 54 years old. Considering how Payton has brought multiple former Saints coaching lynchpins with him to the Mile High City, it's easy to understand why Rizzi is the leader in the clubhouse to succeed Kotwica as the Broncos' special teams coordinator.
If hired, Rizzi would join the aforementioned Westhoff, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael, senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt, pass game coordinator John Morton, strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple, and offensive line coach Zach Strief as former New Orleans acolytes to follow Payton to Denver.
Don't discount the possibility of the Broncos hiring internally and promoting special teams assistant Chris Banjo to the coordinator position. Banjo is perhaps the underdog in the coordinator sweepstakes, but stay tuned.
