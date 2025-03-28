Ex-GM Identifies Omarion Hampton Sean Payton's Next 'Alvin Kamara'
The Denver Broncos coaching staff has racked up significant air miles covering all the bases on the 2025 NFL draft's running back class. The quest led Broncos running backs coach Lou Ayeni to the Boise State pro day on Tuesday, and other visits will follow.
The harsh reality is that Boise State's Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty isn't expected to make it past the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall. Nevertheless, the intensive process of due diligence will be efficiently served, irrespective of whether Jeanty is off the board when the Broncos go on the clock on April 24.
Pivoting to a Plan B option isn't entirely simple. The Broncos front office and coaching staff should be thankful that the variety of quality options remains plentiful at the running back spot this year. Indeed, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes north of 20 running backs will hear their names called over the three days of the draft, while other analysts have draftable grades on 30-plus guys.
It's quite a crop of talent to evaluate, but Tannenbaum views North Carolina's Omarion Hampton as the next logical fit for the Broncos, forecasting Sean Payton to bite at pick 20 overall due to his Kamara vibes.
"We talked about that yesterday. Like, you're going to see over 20 running backs drafted," Tannenbaum told Orange & Blue Today. "The depth and the quality. Like, in prior years, we'd be talking about Can Skattebo more. I mean [RJ] Harvey. There's so many guys we could talk about. I just think Hampton's speed, size, and his ability to catch—I think Sean's going to have a tough time passing that guy up. I think he's going to see Alvin Kamara."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tannenbaum believes Hampton's ability in the passing game will get Payton fired up and will end up with him drawing those tantalizing comparisons with his former charge in New Orleans, Kamara. The demands of the pro game are challenging for any rookie runner, and Tannenbaum foresees a learning curve to shape Hampton, especially in terms of his blocking assignments, but the running back is starting from a great spot with his ability and receiving skill set.
"Home run speed. He can catch," Tannenbaum said of Hampton to Orange & Blue Today. "And you can't play running back for Sean Payton if you can't catch. All college running backs have to get better at blocking. I have no doubt that he will."
Pass protection at the running back level will be a requisite as the Broncos look to further harness the talents of quarterback Bo Nix in Year 2. A runner like Hampton will be expected to play a lot of snaps during their rookie year.
Given the threadbare state of the Broncos' running back room presently, using the 20th overall selection on a battle-tested college star makes a lot of sense at this juncture. Perhaps the biggest danger lurking below the surface is the Broncos panicking and reaching on a back too early in this draft.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!