Report: Broncos Ink OLB Jonathon Cooper to $60M Extension
Moments trading away one starting EDGE rusher, the Denver Broncos have extended another.
Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Monday re-signed outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper to a four-year contract worth up to $60 million. The deal, completed over the weekend, includes $33 million in total guarantees.
A 2021 seventh-round pick, Cooper has become a mainstay in the middle of Denver's defense, recording 193 combined tackles (108 solo), 38 quarterback hits, 18.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 56 career appearances, including 40 starts.
Through nine games this season, Cooper ranks second on the club in sacks (5.5) and third in tackles-for-loss (6) while grading out as the league's 21st-ranked OLB among 114 qualifiers, according to Pro Football Focus.
“‘Coop’ has been a joy to coach the last two years," Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Oct. 3. "He’s the same person every day. His energy, his toughness and his focus in always on point. He’s a guy that allows you to change the culture because [of] how he works every day on and off the field. It’s contagious, and guys have to match his intensity. He’s been that way for two years that I’ve been here. It doesn’t change on gameday. He is a fully engaged, full speed, physical player.”
