Clemson TE Confident He’d Thrive in Broncos HC Sean Payton’s System
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — The Denver Broncos have big needs at the tight end position. Even though head coach Sean Payton tried to conjure a plausible pre-draft smokescreen by emphasizing that drafting the "best player(s)" is how to go about building the ideal nest around quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos' needs at tight end are transparent.
It's the worst-kept secret in the NFL this offseason. And on top of that, we learned at the NFL Combine on Thursday that Denver has met with all the top tight end prospects we talked to.
In one mock after another, Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland have been predicted to land with the Broncos at No. 20 overall, but the closer we get to the draft, the more alternative options have been linked to the Mile High City. In his latest mock, our Nick Kendell selected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant to Denver at No. 20, for example.
It's entirely plausible that Denver will take a non-tight end in the first round, depending on how the board falls. The Broncos could then look to get in on the tight end business in Rounds 2-5, or, even if a Warren or Loveland falls to them at No. 20, they could double up and take another later on in the draft.
One such candidate in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft is Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool. After a productive career at Clemson, he accepted an invitation to compete at the Senior Bowl in January, and watching him practice and play in person, I was impressed with his smooth pass-catching ability.
At the NFL Combine on Wednesday, I asked Briningstool if he'd met with the Broncos at either the Senior Bowl or here in Indy.
"I talked to them at both [events]," Briningstool said.
Payton's pursuit of a 'joker' weapon for his offense has taken on mythical proportions on a scale jokingly compared to the Loch Ness Monster by Broncos GM George Paton. Payton has described a 'joker' for his offense as a pass-catching running back or tight end who can create mismatches and exploit the middle of the field.
The 6-foot-5, 234-pound Briningstool is too big for most cornerbacks to cover and too quick and athletic for linebackers and safeties, making him mismatch machine who checks many of those 'joker' boxes Payton covets.
Briningstool is savvy enough to know how important the tight end is in Payton's offense and could see himself thriving in Denver if that's where he lands on draft day.
"It would be sweet," Briningstool said of the possibility of playing in Payton's offense. "He utilizes tight ends well and I think my skill set would fit that well."
I would agree. Briningstool is currently projected to be a fifth-round pick in the draft, but that could change depending on how he tests at Lucas Oil Stadium during Friday's on-field drills.
Even though the mock drafts have Briningstool as an early Day 3 pick, don't be surprised if he climbs draft boards and hears his name called a round or two earlier. He's a smart kid with a high football IQ, as evidenced by earning All-ACC Academic Team honors as a junior at Clemson — intangible traits the Broncos look for.
Briningstool exits the college ranks as Clemson's all-time leader in tight-end receptions. He totaled 127 receptions for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns as a Tiger.
The Broncos will be keeping tabs on Briningstool as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL draft. If the Broncos don't land a tight end in the first two rounds, don't panic; this draft class is ridiculously deep at the position.
Beyond Briningstool, other post-first-round tight end options include Miami's Elijah Arroyo, Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr., LSU's Mason Taylor, Oregon's Terrance Ferguson, and Texas' Gunnar Helm, among others. It's a good year to be in the tight end business.
