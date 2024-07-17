Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Shares Big Takeaway From Undrafted Rookie Season
By handing out a four-year, $80 million contract extension to guard Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos GM George Paton has served notice that a new way of thinking has taken shape at Dove Valley. Obviously, protecting the organization's investment in first-round quarterback Bo Nix is rooted in rationality.
Opening holes for the Broncos' stable of running backs is where Meinerz will particularly come in handy. Due to the considerable amount of dollars invested in Meinerz and left guard Ben Powers, the Broncos' running backs will be expected to deliver between the tackles.
In Year 2, opportunity will knock for Broncos former undrafted rookie and NCAA record holder Jaleel McLaughlin, especially with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine both rumored to be on the roster bubble. McLaughlin is aware of the strides he needs to make to get more involved in Sean Payton's offense.
In many ways, McLaughlin's rookie year was simply setting the table. But hindsight is always 20/20 and the young running back recently dished on what he'd wished he'd known as a rookie in 2023.
"That's a tough question, but I think it's just patience. I think patience, man. Patience is key in this league, and always being ready when your time, when your number is called." McLaughlin recently told Denver Sports' Andrew Mason. "But I tried to do a great job at doing that last year, but that's something I would have known... Every role—those coaches are looking so every situation I'm in, it needs to be production, but that's really what I could take away from that."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It doesn't take a football sage to suggest that where Meinerz leads, McLaughlin and his fellow backs will follow, especially if he wants to shine. Many a highlight reel has already showcased the unique ability Meinerz has for pancaking guys downfield, so McLaughlin knows that remaining patient and following his blocks can pay massive dividends
As always, the learning curve is steep for any running back entering the NFL, nevermind an undrafted rookie like McLaughlin. You can also add to the mix his responsibilities as an undersized blocker in vital pass protection assignments, which will only grow in importance when Nix takes command under center.
McLaughlin's real advantage is his specialized mix of speed and size, so don't be surprised if Payton is comfortable hiding his runner behind Meinerz — on the prowl to hit some inside-the-park home runs off the back of it.
Coach Payton is likely licking his chops at the prospect of letting Meinerz loose on opposing linemen, linebackers, and safeties. After all, having the 25-year-old as the primary battering ram in the running game is something Payton can base his aggressive running game around.
"I thought he played exceptionally well," Payton said of coaching Meinerz last year. "Certainly he's a powerful, sticky run blocker. He loves the process, which is half the battle. So I love that he's our right guard."
The Broncos' center spot is up for grabs, but the team will return four starters to the O-line in 2024. After Meinerz got his deal, we find only left tackle Garett Bolles in contractual limbo as he enters a contract year.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!