New Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Fires Warning Shot at Chargers
New Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was made available to the media Wednesday for the first time since putting pen to paper on his highly incentivized, one-year contract.
Dobbins was accessible and personable in addressing a multitude of topics, including the Dorito-sized chip on his shoulder following a 2024 stint with the now-rival Los Angeles Chargers.
“I always have a chip on my shoulder, but that was a little weird," he said Wednesday after the second day of Broncos mandatory minicamp. "It’s a business. It's for my agent to handle. Good luck to [the Chargers]. I'm a Bronco now. They have to see me twice a year. That's my thoughts on it. I'm going to have the chip on my shoulder, of course, but I'm here. I'm worried about winning more than just beating—I don't want to just beat the Chargers. I want to go on and I want to get a ring. I've been in the playoffs every year I've played, so I'm tired of losing in them. That's my goal. Bring a Super Bowl to the city and just be a blessing to the community, as well."
Dobbins, 26, languished on the free-agent market despite an efficient season in Los Angeles, for whom he notched 1,058 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns across 11 appearances. The Bolts made little effort to retain the former Ohio State standout, instead signing veteran RB Najee Harris and using a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton.
The Broncos reportedly expressed interest in Dobbins at the start of the offseason, but the sides did not formally meet until June 4. He even left his visit without a contract before eventually coming to terms. As was meant to be.
“I'm a pretty patient person, and I was just feeling it out," Dobbins said of free agency. "[I was] letting everything play out how it's supposed to be. It was a little stressful with some things that happened in there, but I knew I was going to get to where I needed to be. I am where I need to be.”
Healthy and motivated, Dobbins will open his Broncos tenure as the thunder to the lightning of second-round rookie RB RJ Harvey, with the duo expected to handle the majority of backfield touches this fall.
Suffice to say, he's jumping in full-bore.
“I'll bring those skills, but I know this room is also young. I want to bring some leadership to them," Dobbins told reporters Wednesday. "[I want to] help them grow as NFL players, because it can be tough. Especially the young rookie, RJ, he's going to be really good. It's my job as a six-year [veteran] now—going on six years—I'm still 26 though I'm young. It's my job to help him grow and pass the game along to him. Hopefully he has a great career.”