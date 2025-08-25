Broncos Have Pathway to Bring Back Recently-Waived WR
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Joaquin Davis was among five players reportedly waived by the Denver Broncos on Sunday as the team begins to form its 53-man regular-season roster.
But for Davis, it's not necessarily goodbye. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported the "tall, fast" pass-catcher is a candidate to return via Denver's practice squad, assuming he clears the NFL's waiver process.
Davis (6-4, 195) joined the Broncos in May by way of North Carolina Central, for whom he totaled 12 receiving scores across 42 games. He also established himself as a core special-teamer during his collegiate career, a two-way ability that appeals to the pros.
“The special teams… I just went through this whole thing about the kicking game, and then… All of them, they just have a handful of snaps right now," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on May 10 regarding his vision for Davis. "It’s getting them up to speed with that, and then kind of going from there. We’ve moving guys around. We’re not just isolating them at one spot.”
Davis participated in Denver's offseason program and generated some buzz amid training camp. The 23-year-old made two receptions for 25 yards in two preseason appearances.
Ultimately, as will be the case for others, Davis fell victim to the dreaded Numbers Game. Even after unloading Devaughn Vele to New Orleans, the Broncos remain loaded at receiver, with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield all locked into roster spots.
If there's a sixth spot to be had, the competition is now reduced to Courtney Jackson, AT Perry, Michael Bandy, Jerjuan Newton, and Kyrese Rowan.
"When you guys’ factor in where [WR] Troy [Franklin] is at, where [WR] Pat [Bryant] is at, where [WR Trent] Sherfield Sr.’s at… We can keep six receivers; we’re probably only going to get five to the game," Payton said after trading Vele. "Look, he [WR Devaughn Vele] may have been going to the game, but there would have been discussion as to out of the six, how are we looking at our game day [actives]? I said this a few weeks ago, I think we have a few players here that may end up playing for other teams and here’s one.”