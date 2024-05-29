Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Might Take Exception to Joey Porter Jr.'s Bold Claim
Playing cornerback in the NFL is fundamentally about mindset, so rising to the top of the position requires not only a unique set of physical tools, and dedication to craft, but also the control and command of parts of the brain mere mortals rarely explore.
Bravado and amnesia must come in equal measure, especially if a long career is to be cultivated. Over the years, a host of elite corners have risen to superstardom based on locking down star receivers and cultivating the right mindset.
Enter Pittsburgh Steelers second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who declared on Tuesday that he's the best in the league at his position. That's a list that includes Denver Broncos Pro Bowl Patrick Surtain II.
"There are a lot of good DBs in this league," Porter said, via NFL.com. "Nobody was doing what I was doing, going against WR1s the entire year and locking (them) down. I don't care if I am mentioned (among the top cornerbacks) or not because they are going to hear my name eventually."
Surtain may be unique as an elite cover corner because he isn't one to shoot his mouth off just because he feels like it. When a young buck like Porter sounds off so early in his career with only a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection on his list of accolades, it might merit a response of some kind.
Porter's aggressive brand of trash talk may be a family trait (his father was one of the best), and it may or may not resonate with the soft-spoken Surtain, but challenges don't only come at cornerbacks from opposing pass-catchers, they also come from within the exclusive fraternity who play the same position.
While Surtain still gets his fair share of plaudits by regularly appearing on the ubiquitous best-of lists around NFL digital media, he's been sliding down many such rankings. Perhaps Porter's declaration will act as some added motivation for Surtain in 2024.
Ramping up his performance this coming season, and bouncing back with a vengeance is the next giant step Surtain needs to take, particularly if the Broncos are going to morph into a winning team under Sean Payton.
Somewhere along the way, Surtain is in line for what could be a record-breaking contract extension for a cornerback. However, a new, lucrative contract comes laden with even higher expectations and more pressure, so Surtain enters the next phase of his career with some questions yet to be answered.
It would appear the Broncos believe in their own Pro Bowl corner's total package, and enough to pay him handsomely, based on the team exercising his fifth-year option. That's all well and good, but moving into the superstar bracket will dictate that Surtain's performance has to outweigh the words that will doubtless spill from up-and-comers like Porter's mouth.
While most eyes will understandably focus on the compelling return of QB Russell Wilson to Denver in Week 2, another fascinating sub-plot is emerging that could pit Surtain vs. Porter. The gauntlet has been laid down with aplomb by Porter and in no uncertain terms.
