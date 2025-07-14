John Elway Officially Cleared in Accidental Death of Jeff Sperbeck
Denver Broncos legend John Elway has been officially cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the death of his friend and former agent, Jeff Sperbeck. According to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, the investigation into Sperbeck's death has been closed.
"Following a thorough investigation into the death of Jeff Sperbeck, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the incident was a tragic accident with no evidence of criminal activity or intent,'' Bianco stated Monday in a press release obtained by 9NEWS' Mike Klis. "Consequently, no criminal charges will be filed at this time, and the case will be documented as an accidental death."
Not long after Bianco's department began investigating the incident, all signs pointed to Sperbeck's tragic fall off the back of a moving golf cart that Elway was driving being a "tragic accident." Sheriff Bianco reinforced those preliminary comments with the closing of the investigation.
“It’s over,’’ Bianco said 9NEWS. “We’ve talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal, it was what we’ve been saying all along that this was a tragic accident.”
According to reports, Elway was driving the golf cart with his wife sitting beside him on April 26. MTV reality star Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio (reportedly a friend of Elway's son) and Sperbeck were "both standing where the golf bags normally go," per an 'insider' via The U.S. Sun.
At some point, Sperbeck fell off the cart, hitting his head on the concrete and suffering a traumatic brain injury. The incident reportedly occurred inside a gated golf community in Southern California, near one of Elway's homes. Sperback passed away the following Wednesday morning, three days after falling from the golf cart.
As one of Elway's closest friends, Sperbeck's passing must be very hard on the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Elway's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told Klis how difficult it's been for everyone involved, but we know it must be especially hard on Sperbeck's family.
"This has been a very difficult situation for everyone,'' Steinberg told 9NEWS on Monday. "We always knew John had done nothing wrong, but that doesn't lessen the sadness associated with this situation. The Riverside coroner’s bureau found Sperbeck’s cause of death to be 'blunt force trauma,' the manner of the death was 'an accident' and the cause of the accident was the 'passenger fell from the golf cart.'”
In the immediate aftermath of the tragic incident, Elway released a statement.
“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me," Elway said. "My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sperbeck family and the Elways.