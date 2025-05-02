Sheriff: John Elway Golf Cart Incident Was a 'Tragic Accident'
Last weekend, former Denver Broncos quarterback and football executive John Elway was involved in a tragic incident. Following a music festival in LaQuinta, California, Elway and his close friend and business partner, Jeff Sperbeck, were reportedly riding home on a golf cart from an after-party.
According to reports, Elway was driving the golf cart with his wife sitting beside him. MTV reality star Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio (reportedly a friend of Elway's son) and Sperbeck were "both standing where the golf bags normally go," per an 'insider' via The U.S. Sun.
At some point, Sperbeck fell off the cart, hitting his head on the concrete and suffering a traumatic brain injury. The incident reportedly occurred inside a gated golf community in Southern California, near one of Elway's homes. Sperback passed away Wednesday morning, three days after falling from the golf cart.
While all initial indications from the beginning were that Elway wasn't negligent in his operation of the golf cart, what we're learning from witnesses and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reinforces that.
The incident is still under "active" investigation, but the Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco commented to The Denver Post that this "appears to be a horrific accident.'' Sheriff Bianco also said that there was no evidence of alcohol or impaired operation of the golf cart.
“And unfortunately for all of those involved, one of the people – well, a couple of them – happen to be very high-profile celebrities," Bianco said via The Denver Post's Luca Evans. "And that makes this more of an issue than it probably should be.”
The Sheriff's Department's investigation, per Bianco, isn't expected to take long, as authorities examine surveillance footage from the location and gather witness statements.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that this is what it appears to be, and just an accident,” Bianco said via Evans.
According to an 'insider' via The U.S. Sun, Elway wasn't "driving erratically." Sperbeck "just fell off balance." It was a freak, tragic accident.
While Elway grieves the loss of his close friend and former agent, dating back to 1990, as well as the recent death of his sister from cancer, his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, provided a statement to 9NEWS, via Mike Klis.
“This has been a terrible time for everyone involved and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family. As John grieves this unimaginable loss, we appreciate the efforts of the Riverside Co Sheriff’s department," Steinberg said. "The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend.”
Elway previously released a statement on Thursday.
“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me," Elway said. "My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”
Sperbeck began representing Elway in 1990 as his agent. Following Elway's retirement in 1999, the two remained close friends and eventually became business partners, starting the 7Cellars by John Elway winery together. Sperbeck helped manage Elway's businesses, including restaurants, car dealerships, and the 7Cellars winery.
