Broncos OLB Jonah Elliss Explains Why 'We'll Be a Really Good Team'
On Sunday night, the Denver Broncos easily defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-2, in preseason Game 2. Rookie Bo Nix had a standout performance as the starting quarterback, and that’s what most fans and analysts will focus on, but there’s another Bronco who made his presence felt: rush linebacker Jonah Elliss.
Elliss recorded three tackles, a strip sack, and a fumble recovery, generating intense pressure up the middle and causing Packers quarterback Sean Clifford to throw the ball early and into the hands of Broncos safety Keidron Smith for an interception. It was a genuinely eye-opening night for Broncos Country — a fan base that has watched an abysmal defensive line the past few seasons.
Following his impressive performance, the rookie third-rounder out of Utah sent a message to the NFL on the Broncos' 2024 outlook. Combined with the other rookie additions, Elliss believes the Broncos can be dangerous in 2024.
“Yes, for sure. I think we got a lot of positive energy in this locker room," Elliss said. "I haven't really heard anybody talk negatively here. I think our culture and our camaraderie right now is on point, and I think we can keep this going. We'll be a really good team.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
You've got to love the confidence. And that'll only continue to grow for Elliss, individually, as he acclimates to NFL speed and power.
“The game's definitely starting to slow down a little bit," Elliss said. "The way we practice is very intense. When you go out and practice, it honestly slows down in the game. Huge shout out to the coaching staff for putting that tension on in practice. When we get to the game, it's actually slower.”
Elliss has already made strides in practice and he's now translated it to primetime. The Broncos' defensive line has played very well, and with Elliss' emergence on the edge, this unit could become even more dominant.
Elliss is comfortable with opponents sleeping on his strength and ability to convert speed to power.
“People think I'm 230 pounds, but I’m actually around 250," Elliss said post-game. "I feel like my speed to power is what catches people off guard. They think I'm just a speed rusher. It’s been pretty fun getting going like this.”
The combination of speed and power off the edge has been missing from Denver’s linebackers for quite a while. Starter Baron Browning fits a similar mold but has been inconsistent due to injuries.
Adding a young, explosive playmaker like Elliss to Denver’s edge room may make it easier to part with Browning or fellow starter Jonathon Cooper, both of whom are in the final year of their respective contracts. If Elliss continues to dominate going into the regular season, he could see a significant increase in snaps and possibly a starting job down the line.
The Broncos’ edge room may have found the shot in the arm it needed in Elliss.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!