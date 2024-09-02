Payton Delivers 'Tough' Update on Former Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith
It initially came as a surprise when the Denver Broncos released veteran inside linebacker Jonas Griffith amid last week's batch of final roster cuts. But it's a surprise no longer.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced Monday that doctors discovered an "issue" with Griffith's surgically repaired ACL following (and explaining) his release, which will lead to an injury settlement with the team.
“This is tough. [It’s] tough on him and tough on everyone," Payton told reporters. "He went through the process of being released and then what's a little bit unusual in his post exam, they discovered more of an issue with his ACL. It wasn't one event specific. In the end, there will be an injury settlement which is pretty common. What isn't common is finishing the [pre] season playing like he did and then discovering that this is a little bit more significant than we thought. We're going to certainly do right by the player and take care of him. He's someone that's busted his tail here for the better part of two years trying to stay healthy."
A 2021 trade acquisition and former starter, Griffith suffered a torn ACL during training camp practice last year. He returned this offseason vying for Denver's ILB2 job opposite Alex Singleton before learning of his brutal prognosis.
On Aug. 30, three days after being cut, Griffith revealed on social media that he would need to undergo another knee surgery.
"As I prepare for my 2nd ACL surgery on the same knee in the last year part of me questions, “why would this happen to me again?” and the other part of me knows that God wouldn’t give me anything in life that I couldn’t handle," he wrote on Instagram.
"I’m heartbroken, angry and confused especially knowing I didn’t skip any steps during my recovery to get to this point. I also know that my story with football is far from over and I will be a better me because of this challenge. I am healthy(for the most part) I have so much love in my corner and I’m alive! There’s still so much to be thankful for and there are others going through more difficult things! Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers."
The Broncos temporarily kept undrafted rookie ILB Levelle Bailey on the 53-man roster over Griffith. Bailey was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.
