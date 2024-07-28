New Broncos WR Generating Serious Buzz at Training Camp
From the outside looking in — if you're inclined to believe the national perspective — the Denver Broncos' wide receiver corps leaves much to be desired. While no current Broncos wideout has produced a 1,000-yard season since 2019, there's a lot more to the unit than meets the eye.
The Broncos added new blood to the position group this offseason, both via free agency and the NFL draft. When free agency opened, the team immediately identified former Detroit Lions wideout Josh Reynolds, signing him to a two-year, $9 million deal.
It's hard to get a solid bead on a receiver during the offseason training program because teams are mostly throwing to them "on air" — meaning, no real coverage or contested situations. Four days into Broncos training camp, the pads have yet to go on, but there's been plenty of high-octane action during team drills, which has begun to reveal the gems in the receiving corps.
Reynolds appears to be one of those gems, as 104.3 The FAN's Cecil Lammey wrote on X following the Broncos' fourth practice of training camp.
"Josh Reynolds has been one of the most impressive WRs at - has a skill set that Sean Payton appreciates. He's been consistent and I haven't seen a drop from him (a problem w/DET) this entire offseason," Lammey wrote on Saturday.
Head coach Sean Payton seems to concur with Lammey. So far, Payton has been very pleased with his new veteran weapon.
“He’s flexible, he’s smart. He’s someone who has—believe it or not—he’s linear built, but he can block," Payton said on Friday. "I think he has good hands in traffic, and I like his stature. I like his length."
One of the aspects to Reynolds' game that Payton appreciates is his "upbeat" attitude and mindset. Such positive vibes can be contagious in locker room environment, after all.
"He loves playing," Payton continued on Reynolds. "If you guys are around him or you’re interviewing him, and you see him in the mornings, he’s one of those guys who’s upbeat. He seems to be having a good day, and really seems to enjoy what he’s doing. He’s been a good addition.”
The 29-year-old Reynolds enters his eighth NFL season with 220 receptions for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career. He blossomed in Detroit and seemed to turn a corner.
As Lammey intimated, if the Broncos can help Reynolds cut down on the drops, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound veteran could become a sharp weapon for whichever quarterback ends up being named the starter (*cough* Bo Nix *cough*). We'll see if Reynolds can sustain this momentum when the pads go on, starting on Monday — Day 5 of Broncos Camp.
