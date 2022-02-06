Justin Outten broke his silence for the first time as Broncos OC, revealing his vision for the offense.

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears determined to insert his own guys into key positions on the coaching staff. Mining his previous network of contacts to find some progressive thinkers was undoubtedly part of the interview process.

Since taking the top job in Denver, Hackett has wasted no time in replacing deadwood with the fresh faces that he hopes can plug the Broncos back into the power source.

Front and center in mounting any kind of revival will be revamping a stagnant offense and scoring a lot more points. With that goal firmly in mind, Hackett went back to Green Bay to hire Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as offensive coordinator, who was quick to take up the opportunity to reignite their working relationship with the Broncos.

Some fans were perhaps expecting a slightly better-known name to lead the offense, but after hearing the first-time coordinator's ambitious plans, an overwhelming feeling of positive vibes has flooded Broncos Country. Outten's enthusiasm provides a stark contrast to former OC Pat Shurmur’s rather dour showings.

“It all starts with the ball. My philosophy is, you've got to win the ball,” Outten told the team site. ”You win the ball, you win the turnover battle, you win games. That’s the first and foremost thing—the ball is everything. [The] second thing is getting 11 guys on the field playing fast, physical, and having relentless effort. That’s extremely important, and all being on the same page.”

Basic stuff at any level of football, some could argue, but Outten's remarks depict multiple elements that were almost entirely absent under the previous leadership. Energy levels badly needed to be restored and the coaching staff, with its more youthful composition, should deliver a shot in the arm to what has been a floundering offense.

Furthermore, Outten touched on the infusion of new ideas which should provide an element of deception for opposing defenses to deal with next season.

“Having a fine balance between the run and the pass game is extremely important, keeping the defense on their toes,” Outten explained. “Lastly, making things all look the same to start out, but end up paying out differently, making sure they are covering every inch of that field.”

While it’s important to not get too carried away and brand what Hackett is doing as some football revolution, the sheer turnover of staff points to a rather large broom being wielded rather savagely. Winning teams are forged to mirror the strong characteristics of their core leaders, and in Outten, fans can expect the Broncos to be lively and inventive at the very least.

