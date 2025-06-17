Report: Ex-Broncos S Justin Simmons Drawing NFL Interest
Former Denver Broncos star safety Justin Simmons is a "possibility" to be signed by the Carolina Panthers, who recently spoke with his representatives, The Athletic's Joe Person reported Monday.
Person, however, cautioned that "nothing is imminent as of now" between Carolina and the four-time All-Pro.
Simmons, 31, joined the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal following his March 2024 release from the Broncos, with whom he spent his first eight seasons. He started 16 games for the Falcons, notching 36 solo tackles and two interceptions while grading out as Pro Football Focus' 68th-ranked safety among 98 qualifiers.
Simmons has drawn little known interest after three months on the open market. In April, he said he wouldn't "close the door" on joining the Kansas City Chiefs if such an opportunity arose — difficult as it'd be for the homegrown Bronco.
"My heart is torn, because I've always been so publicly against Kansas City," Simmons told Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show. "And it's because they're a really good team. I just want to beat them. It's just ingrained in me to beat them. ... Am I closing [that door]? No. But I want to be [on a team] that beats them."
"Like I said, I'm not closing the door," he repeated. "I'm not that incompetent to think if Kansas City wanted me to come through, I wouldn't. But I just want to beat them. I want to be [on a team] that beats them."
More recently, and realistically, ESPN's Matt Bowen floated three potential landing spots for Simmons: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Panthers.
"Cincinnati and Carolina would also work here, but Simmons fits really well as an interchangeable safety opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. in Todd Bowles' defense," Bowen wrote on May 19. "The Bucs played the most zone coverage in the league last season (71.7% of the time), and Simmons can spin to the post or walk down in Cover 3. He's an excellent communicator with field awareness. Simmons has picked off 32 passes over his nine-year career, including two last season."
Simmons may indeed remain in the NFC South this upcoming campaign; his free agency is a storyline yet to resolve. What's all but certain is he won't return to a Broncos organization that immediately replaced him upon departure with impact starter Brandon Jones and dumped $39 million into the position in March with marquee acquisition Talanoa Hufanga.