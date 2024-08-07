Report: Former Broncos S Justin Simmons to Visit with Saints
After 153 days of toiling in free agency, Justin Simmons' market is beginning to heat up.
The former Denver Broncos' Pro Bowl safety, released on March 7 in a cost-cutting move, is scheduled to work out for the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to longtime beat reporter Nick Underhill.
The motive behind the visit appears to be more than due diligence.
"If he's coming here it's a serious possibility [he signs with New Orleans]," Underhill wrote on X.
Set to turn 31 in November, Simmons has been the victim of a wonky NFL safety landscape, with no known tryouts since his departure from Denver. This, despite four second-team All-Pro nods, two Pro Bowl selections, and the most interceptions (30) of any defensive back since 2016.
But that's finally changing.
In addition to New Orleans, Simmons reportedly is drawing interest from the Indianapolis Colts. Per Destin Adams of A to Z Sports, the sides held "very fruitful exploratory discussions" over the last week, though "no deal is imminent at this time."
The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles are also among potential suitors connected to Simmons in recent months.
"The expectation was that some Justin Simmons movement would be happening this week and here’s some …," NFL Network's James Palmer posted on X, confirming Underhill's scoop.
