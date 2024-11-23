Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones at Raiders
The Denver Broncos are looking to sweep the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time since 2014. Believe it or not, the Raiders own the AFC West series all-time with 72-54-2 standing over the Broncos.
To get even, the Broncos would need to sweep the Raiders for the next nine years, essentially. That starts with Denver getting its first-ever win at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Meanwhile, several Broncos are approaching records and individual milestones worth noting. Here's what to watch for in Broncos-Raiders.
Zach Allen Hunting for Sacks
Allen needs one sack to set a new career high in quarterback takedowns recorded in a season. He is listed as questionable, though, so let's hope he plays.
Nik Bonitto Chasing Double Digits
Bonitto needs one sack to become the first Bronco since 2018 to record double -digit quarterback takedowns in a season. The last Broncos to do it were Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in 2018.
Jonathon Cooper Making History
Cooper needs a half-sack to become the first seventh-round NFL draft pick since 2010 to reach 20 quarterback takedowns in his first four seasons. The Broncos rewarded him with a lucrative extension earlier this season.
Bo Nix Gunning for 200 & 2
Nix needs to record at least 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions on Sunday to become the fifth rookie in NFL history to record five such games in a season. In what has been a historic emergence, the Broncos' rookie quarterback continues to set records and create new milestones.
Patrick Surtain II Zeroing in On the Ball
Surtain needs three passes defensed to tie cornerback Chris Harris Jr. for the second-most passes defensed by a Bronco in his first four seasons. That might not happen in this game, but PS2 will get it by season's end.
Courtland Sutton Aiming for Watson
Sutton needs six receptions to tie former Broncos wide receiver Steve Watson for the ninth-most catches in team history. Sutton was a 2018 second-round pick who's played every snap with the Broncos.
Sutton's 5K Quest
Sutton needs 94 more receiving yards to become the 11th Bronco all-time to reach the 5,000 receiving yards mark. I like his odds of getting there this week in Vegas, especially with how injured the Raiders' secondary is and how red-hot his quarterback is.
