Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Limited by Injury Ahead of Broncos Game
The 5-5 Denver Broncos are set to face off against a particularly beat-up 36-year-old quarterback when they host the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field on Sunday.
Per the Falcons, QB Kirk Cousins was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report — the team conducted a walkthrough — due to right (throwing) shoulder and elbow injuries.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
In his first season with Atlanta, one year removed from tearing his Achilles tendon, Cousins has completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,634 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, posting a cumulative 98.9 rating. The Falcons rank fifth in both total yards and passing yards per game.
Cousins, however, was brutalized amid a 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, absorbing nine hits and three sacks behind an offensive line that's allowed a 38.3% pressure rate in 2024 — ninth-highest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.
First-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. would draw the start in the unlikely event that Cousins cannot play. Even if he does, Denver is prepared for Atlanta to lean not on the former Pro Bowler but on its ground attack featuring star running back Bijan Robinson, the league's fifth-leading rusher.
“They’re running the ball extremely well," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "I think about 100-140 yards per game clip. Again the background is the running game. Some of it is coming from pistol, some of it under center. Kirk is getting rid of the ball on time. This is a team that comes off a tough loss but has had some real good wins. [Falcons Head Coach] Raheem [Morris] has done a really good job coming into that program and bringing some energy. It’s reflected in their record. Relative to their offense, you’re getting kind of a [Rams Head Coach Sean] McVay disciple with the wide zone. He does a lot of things well. He’s someone that can catch the ball out of the backfield if you’re not careful. He’s an extremely talented player.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!