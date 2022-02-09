Skip to main content

New Broncos Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Coach Klint Kubiak Reveals his 3 Core Philosophies

Klint Kubiak is about to make a splash in Denver with the quarterback position.

There is no denying just how much Klint Kubiak looks and sounds very like his Super Bowl-winning father Gary. So, it should really come as no surprise that almost inevitably, Klint has grasped the opportunity to follow in his dad’s illustrious footsteps.

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is currently performing open-heart surgery on the coaching staff in order to pump some life back into a sleeping giant, and as Klint told the team site that he is super excited happy to be part of the Broncos revolution.

“I’m excited about the leadership,” Kubiak said. “Coach Hackett, George Paton and you know a really talented roster. So a lot of great pieces to work with but most importantly the men in charge.”

A strong chain of command appears to be forming at Dove Valley which sends out the message loud and clear that with better coaching, the talent already present on the roster can flourish.

Kubiak explained that he has three core areas to key on as he coaches up his players and he certainly won’t be providing them with any easy options.

“I would say I like to stress the process over results,” Kubiak said. “It’s important to me to stress accountability and to always make practice stressful for the players so that game day is easy. So those are three things I like to key on.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Just like in all good coaching setups, Kubiak is keen to focus on the collaborative goals that are now at hand. In what must be a family trait, Kubiak is unselfishly buying into the Broncos' coaching staff pooling its talents in order to max out the players' potential.

Read More

“It’s really not about me. It’s about what we can do together as a coaching staff,” Kubiak said. “So, I think I bring a collaborative mindset to the offense and that’s what I hope to do here in the upcoming months as we put together our playbook.”

Incorporating a whole new set of fresh ideas is a firm priority for Hackett. By hiring younger coaches, like Kubiak, in key positions, Hackett can get the creative juices flowing. 

If anything, it’s already seen a symbolic turning of the page which has left the boring and stuffy approach of Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur firmly in the rearview mirror.

For the more superstitious Broncos fans out there, it’s worth noting that all three of the team's World Championships were won with the name Kubiak featured on the coaching staff.

Fate or coincidence? Time will tell.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Klint Kubiak
News

Klint Kubiak Unveils his 3 Core Philosophies as Broncos QBs Coach

12 seconds ago
Aaron Rodgers
News

Report: Broncos Add Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate to Coaching Staff

16 hours ago
omedian and television producer Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Entertainment Studios, sued Comcast and Charter Communications for racial discrimination. Xxx Business Series Hosted By Paul Brunson
News

Report: Media Mogul Byron Allen to Bid for Ownership of Broncos

17 hours ago
Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Zach Tom (50) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome.
Draft

Finding Broncos: 5 Sleeper Offensive Tackles

20 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Von Miller Sends Emotional Super Bowl Message to Broncos Country

20 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Tom Jackson (57) chases Cleveland Browns running back Kevin Mack (34) during the 1986 AFC Championship Game at Cleveland Stadium.
News

Broncos Who Belong in Hall of Fame: Tom Jackson

23 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Ramsduring the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium.
News

What Monday's Kyler Murray News Means for Broncos

Feb 7, 2022
Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon looks on in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Tom McMahon Hired by Broncos' AFC West Rival

Feb 7, 2022
Nathaniel Hackett, Drew Lock
News

What Nathaniel Hackett's Recent Comments Mean for Drew Lock

Feb 7, 2022