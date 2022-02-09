Klint Kubiak is about to make a splash in Denver with the quarterback position.

There is no denying just how much Klint Kubiak looks and sounds very like his Super Bowl-winning father Gary. So, it should really come as no surprise that almost inevitably, Klint has grasped the opportunity to follow in his dad’s illustrious footsteps.

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is currently performing open-heart surgery on the coaching staff in order to pump some life back into a sleeping giant, and as Klint told the team site that he is super excited happy to be part of the Broncos revolution.

“I’m excited about the leadership,” Kubiak said. “Coach Hackett, George Paton and you know a really talented roster. So a lot of great pieces to work with but most importantly the men in charge.”

A strong chain of command appears to be forming at Dove Valley which sends out the message loud and clear that with better coaching, the talent already present on the roster can flourish.

Kubiak explained that he has three core areas to key on as he coaches up his players and he certainly won’t be providing them with any easy options.

“I would say I like to stress the process over results,” Kubiak said. “It’s important to me to stress accountability and to always make practice stressful for the players so that game day is easy. So those are three things I like to key on.”

Just like in all good coaching setups, Kubiak is keen to focus on the collaborative goals that are now at hand. In what must be a family trait, Kubiak is unselfishly buying into the Broncos' coaching staff pooling its talents in order to max out the players' potential.

“It’s really not about me. It’s about what we can do together as a coaching staff,” Kubiak said. “So, I think I bring a collaborative mindset to the offense and that’s what I hope to do here in the upcoming months as we put together our playbook.”

Incorporating a whole new set of fresh ideas is a firm priority for Hackett. By hiring younger coaches, like Kubiak, in key positions, Hackett can get the creative juices flowing.

If anything, it’s already seen a symbolic turning of the page which has left the boring and stuffy approach of Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur firmly in the rearview mirror.

For the more superstitious Broncos fans out there, it’s worth noting that all three of the team's World Championships were won with the name Kubiak featured on the coaching staff.

Fate or coincidence? Time will tell.

