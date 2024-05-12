Broncos Rookie CB Kris Abrams-Draine Speaks Out on Justin Simmons' Support
Justin Simmons accomplished many great things on an individual level during his eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, garnering second-team All-Pro honors four times and two Pro Bowl nods. Alas, Simmons' immense contributions never translated into collective success for the Broncos, but that wasn't his fault.
There's only so much a safety can do to impact his team's fortunes. The Broncos released Simmons this offseason to free up salary-cap space in the wake of the punitive Russell Wilson contract. Simmons has yet to sign with another team, but his former jersey number in Denver has already been reassigned.
To a rookie. Enter fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.
Instead of talking about what he brings to the table and how he can help the team, Abrams-Draine spent most of his time on Saturday talking about Simmons and the blowback that has accompanied him being assigned the No. 31 jersey. The inheritance of the No. 31 took on a higher level of scrutiny on Thursday when Simmons took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the well-meaning (but misguided) Broncos fans who were critical of Abrams-Draine being assigned the jersey.
Simmons defended Abrams-Draine, and for his part, the rookie appreciated it.
“I feel like I appreciate him for saying that because I’m a rookie trying to learn my way in this league,’’ Abrams-Draine said on Saturday via the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. “So, for a veteran like that to have my back, I feel like that’s good for the sport of football.”
Here's what Simmons said last week about the flak Abrams-Draine had been taking.
“Can’t believe I have to address this but if you supported me in Denver, then please support Kris Abrams-Draine. My number isn’t getting retired. I appreciate the support and sensitivity to me leaving but let’s support the young gun! I know he will make it his number," Simmons wrote.
The jersey numbers the Broncos' rookies are sporting were assigned by the team. With the exception, perhaps, of first-round quarterback Bo Nix, the 2024 draft class got the numbers the Broncos assigned them.
Fourth-round wideout Troy Franklin, despite his college No. 11 being available, was assigned No. 16. In Abrams-Draine's case, his number at Mizzou was No. 7, and we all know that ain't happening in Denver, even if John Elway's famous jersey wasn't retired.
All Abrams-Draine can do is his best and in so doing, honor the legacy of the No. 31 that Simmons built.
“I feel like it’s a number at the end of the day, but what he did for this organization will never be forgotten," Abrams-Draine said. "I’ll just do my best [while wearing] that number.”
As a fifth-round pick, Abrams-Draine just signed a four-year contract worth $4.368 million. He's been plying his wares as a pro this weekend at Broncos rookie minicamp.
The ballhawking cornerback brings some depth to the Broncos' secondary. With the team's No. 2 cornerback spot up opposite Patrick Surtain II up for grabs, it'll be interesting to see if Abrams-Draine pushes hard enough to factor into what is set to be one of the most hotly-contested position battles of the summer.
The rookie will have to contend with 2023 third-rounder Riley Moss, as well as veteran newcomer Levi Wallace. Stay tuned.
