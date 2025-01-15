Former Broncos CB K'Waun Williams to Retire from NFL
Former Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams is calling it a career.
On Tuesday, Williams' agent revealed to the Denver Gazette that the veteran defender is expected to file his retirement paperwork "in the next several weeks" after 10 NFL seasons.
“He’s made good money in the league,’’ player rep Evan Krakower told the Gazette's Chris Tomasson. “He’s not a real big guy and he values his brain and he’s had concussions and surgeries. I’m very close to him personally and I understand his decision.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A relatively diminutive slot corner, Williams (5-9, 185) joined the Broncos in 2022 and made 30 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception across 14 appearances (eight starts). He missed all of 2023 with an ankle injury and spent this season out of football, as there were no "good fits."
Williams — who took home more than $17 million in career earnings — entered the league as a 2014 undrafted free agent. He played 26 games for the Cleveland Browns and another 65 for the San Francisco 49ers before arriving to the Mile High City.
“The first year he had in Denver, I thought he played pretty well,” Krakower said. “He loved Denver.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!