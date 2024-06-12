UDFA ILB Levelle Bailey Competing to Start for Broncos
A darkhorse has emerged in the Denver Broncos' less-talked-about competition at inside linebacker.
On Tuesday, Broncos coach Sean Payton welcomed Levelle Bailey into the three-way fray. The undrafted rookie is battling veterans Cody Barton and Jonas Griffith for the starting vacancy, with the troika "rotating" snaps during offseason practices.
“I think all of those guys [are competing]. We have a young guy from Fresno [Bailey]. All three of those guys are competing at Mike," Payton said following the first day of mandatory minicamp. "We’re rotating their reps, much the same way [as we are at] quarterback. We’ll continue to do that.”
Bailey (6-2, 217) did not hear his name called in April's draft despite a productive career at Fresno State where he compiled 242 total tackles (137 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed, seven sacks, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles across 49 games played.
He reportedly received $125,000 guaranteed from Denver upon putting pen to paper as a priority free-agent signing.
"Bailey is a productive inside linebacker with below-average size and average pursuit speed," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft scouting profile. "The tackle totals are good but would be much more impressive if he played with better anticipation and play recognition. He would benefit from operating with better downhill aggression to stay ahead of the blocking scheme. He needs to become more adept at slipping blocks, as he loses too often when blockers get up to him. Bailey's run defense falls below the mark, but he’s very natural and effective in coverage. He’s a likely undrafted free agent who needs to improve his run take-on before he can make a squad."
Even if Bailey doesn't beat out Barton or Griffith — Payton recently touted the latter — for the right to start opposite Alex Singleton, the 23-year-old is a part of the club's future plans and should, at minimum, earn a spot on the practice squad when it's decided later this summer.
