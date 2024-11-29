Lions Poach LB Kwon Alexander Off Broncos' Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos’ practice squad has been poached. Following Detroit Lions’ linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Thanksgiving, they've signed linebacker Kwon Alexander off the Broncos' practice squad to their 53-man roster.
First reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Alexander was initially signed to the Broncos’ practice squad following Week 3, which saw linebacker Alex Singleton suffer a season-ending injury. Fellow veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham was also signed at the time to the practice squad.
During Alexander’s short tenure for the Broncos, he appeared in three games — Weeks 7-9. He compiled a total of 65 snaps over his three appearances and five total tackles, zero pressures, two run stops, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one missed tackle.
The Broncos had two active roster spots prior to this week. One was taken by second-year linebacker Drew Sanders, who was activated off the PUP list and is coming off of an offseason Achilles injury. If Denver hadn't activated Sanders, he would have had to remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Out of practice squad elevations for both linebackers Alexander and Cunningham, the Broncos opted to sign Cunningham to the team’s lone remaining spot on the 53-man roster. Why sign Cunningham instead of Alexander, though?
Perhaps the most obvious answer is special teams. In Alexander’s three appearances, he logged zero special teams snaps, which is not a surprise for a 30-year-old linebacker coming off of an Achilles injury of his own just over a year ago. Cunningham had only logged a total of 13 defensive snaps in two games, but he did earn eight special teams snaps in Week 12.
Why allow special teams to be the deciding factor between Cunningham and Alexander? Likely due to the defensive emergence of long-time special teams linebacker standout Justin Strnad on the defensive side of the ball.
Emerging as the Broncos’ No. 2 linebacker in base and nickel formations next to Cody Barton, Strnad has earned 393 defensive snaps since Week 4, racking up 34 tackles, 26 run stops, 11 pressures, and three sacks. Strnad may not be a long-term option for the Broncos at linebacker, but he has performed admirably given the opportunity presented to him this season.
The Broncos now have a space on the practice squad to fill following the Lions’ signing of Alexander. Will Denver fill the spot with a new player? Or could Denver potentially waive a player on the active 53-man roster to create a spot for wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who will need to be activated off injured reserve following this week or else be inactive for the rest of the 2024 season? Only time will tell.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!