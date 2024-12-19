Marvin Mims Jr. Tips Cap to Broncos Special Teams Unit
On Sunday, the Denver Broncos offense looked like it had regressed to the unit we saw in the first few games, struggling through the first three-quarters of their battle with the Indianapolis Colts. Down 13-10 going into the fourth quarter, the Broncos needed a spark to ignite their spirit and forge a victory to take a massive leap toward making the postseason for the first time since 2016.
But who would step up?
It would be none other than second-year wideout and All-Pro punt returner Marvin Mims Jr. He fielded a punt from his own 24-yard line, directed traffic, and rocketed past the Colts defenders for a 61-yard punt return that set the Broncos offense up at the Indianapolis 15-yard line.
Mims was rewarded by the league, being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. After the game, he reflected on just how crucial his explosive return was for the Broncos post-game.
“I think the punt returners, we know how good we are and how we’re at the top of the league at it and we have a lot of confidence in that unit," Mims said. "To be able to get that opportunity, it’s goes good for us almost every time. Those guys are really into it, they clean it up a lot for me to make a play.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mims isn’t shy about reminding the press and the rest of the league that he and the Broncos special teams unit is one of, if not the, best in the NFL. Having the confidence to make a play every time he touches the ball is a huge factor in breaking free on returns as is, of course, the blocking that he later touched on, as well as why he took a beat before taking off.
“I like to kind of see it all. It’s hard, you know, looking up in the air and then looking down and knowing where guys are," Mims said. "That extra second, especially the guys are shoveling fliers in the ends. Those guys did an exception job today and they bought me a lot of time, so just really thankful them.”
A successful punt or kick return takes the entire unit to execute, and Mims' slight hesitation after securing the ball allowed his teammates to wall off the opposition. Combine stellar blocking with his 4.3 speed, and you have a recipe for a game-altering play. Patience granted Mims the perfect lane, and his communication with his teammate Drew Sanders extended the return.
“Punt returns, you’re supposed to go left, supposed to go right, you never know. I was pointing at him, ‘Hey, we’re good, go get the block.’ No, I’m happy for Drew, especially," Mims said. "I’ve known him since high school and for him to be back on the field is a really cool feeling.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!