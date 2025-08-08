Report: Broncos Defender Could Have Season-Ending Injury
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Matt Henningsen is being evaluated for a potential season-ending Achilles' injury that occurred during Thursday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported.
"Doctors need to further evaluate the MRI exams before the Achilles injury is confirmed," Klis wrote Friday. "The injury occurred about an hour into the joint practice during a 1 on 1 drill as Henningsen was engaged with a 49ers’ offensive linemen. Henningsen, 26, was helped into the 49ers' outdoor weight room where the Broncos seemed to have their makeshift trainers' room set up."
Broncos head coach Sean Payton offered "no update" on Henningsen's immediate status.
"As soon as we have one, we'll update you guys," Payton told reporters after practice.
A 2022 sixth-round pick, Henningsen appeared in all 34 games over his first two seasons in Denver, recording 40 combined tackles, two quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and a sack. He was waived last August and re-signed to the practice squad, later inking a reserve/future contract.
Henningsen, 26, was expected to compete for a reserve role along the Broncos' vaunted defensive line, rotating behind starting DE Zach Allen and third-round rookie Sai'vion Jones.
"We have pretty good depth with ‘Henny’ [DE Matt Henningsen], and we’ll see about ‘Enni’ (DL Eyioma Uwazurike) coming back. I’m going to leave a few out, but we like the depth right now," general manager George Paton said in April.
Henningsen's absence would create additional opportunity for the lesser-knowns on the depth chart, including Eyioma Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson, and Kristian Williams -- all of whom will get extensive playing time in Saturday's preseason opener.
“It’s good to have him," Payton said of Uwazurike on July 26. "It’s hard to be gone a year, and he was a young player. So to have him now—this is an important camp, training camp and season for him. I thought he stood out a little bit today, it’s hard to obviously without the pads on. His size hits you, his athleticism. How he plays is infectious. So him having a full year heading into this season will serve him well. He was a young prospect. It’s hard for any player who sits a season, so he’s done a good job bouncing back.”