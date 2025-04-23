Report: Broncos Specialist to Miss Entire Offseason Program
Denver Broncos veteran long snapper Mitchell Fraboni will miss the team's offseason program after recently undergoing a "cleanup" back procedure, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.
Per Klis, the Broncos knew in advance that Fraboni was scheduled to go under the knife, and there's "little concern" about availability for training camp.
"As it turns out, sources tell 9NEWS, Fraboni recently underwent a scheduled minor back procedure that will sideline him through the team's offseason program, including OTAs," Klis wrote. "The procedure was described as a cleanup that the Broncos were aware of before they signed Fraboni to his new contract, and there is little concern about his return by training camp."
A 2018 undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, Fraboni bounced around from the the Spring League to the United States Football League — both now-defunct — before finding a home in the Mile High City in 2022.
He's since made 38 appearances for the Broncos, operating as the primary deep snapper each of the last two seasons. Fraboni was named a first-alternate for the 2025 Pro Bowl.
The Broncos signed Fraboni, 28, to a three-year, $4.175 million contract extension in March that made him the league's fourth-highest-paid at his position.
“The intricacies of that are the location," former Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said last September of Fraboni's improvement. "When you look at a snapper like that, you look at where the ball is located, how tight the spiral is and then the lace location. That also has to do with the holder, so I would say that they are in a good spot. They are in a really good spot. It is further ahead than it was last year at this time, and it’s good to see that. Any time you can see players who are working on things and then it ends up converting, especially on Sundays, it’s really neat to see.”
With Fraboni sidelined, Denver signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting LS Zach Triner to a nonguaranteed one-year deal. Triner will compete for Fraboni's job until the latter returns to full health.
The Broncos officially began Day 1 of their offseason workout program Monday, with players and staff converging back at Dove Valley. The club is slated to hold a rookie minicamp from May 9-12, voluntary Organized Team Activities from May 27-29 and June 3-5, and a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12 before breaking until training camp in late July.