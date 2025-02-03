Myles Garrett Trade Rumors: Would the Broncos Make Sense?
On Monday, Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade. After eight years with the club, Garrett wants out of Cleveland.
Already, Denver Broncos fans are wondering if Garrett could land in the Mile High City. Who wouldn't want the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
But of all the teams, the Broncos would be among those clubs that might make the least sense for Garrett, relatively speaking. After all, the Broncos led the NFL in sacks last year (63), setting a franchise record.
And while the likes of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper might be several rungs down from the All-NFL Garrett, they combined for 24 sacks in 2024, each eclipsing the double-digit mark. Garrett had 14 sacks. Bonitto had 13.5, earning both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.
While we're still waiting to see whether 2024 was a one-year-wonder type of campaign for Bonitto, those questions are juxtaposed by the might of Garrett's consistency. Garrett has posted double-digit sacks in each of the past seven seasons.
The most onerous aspect of the Broncos potentially going after Garrett would be the cost. League insiders are reporting from front-office sources that two first-round picks would be the starting point. And then some.
On the heels of a season in which the Broncos led the league in sacks and are returning all of their most productive pass rushers, and in light of how first-round strapped the team has been since the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, Denver doesn't seem like a logical landing spot for Garrett.
That's not a slight on Garrett's excellence. He's the best edge defender in the NFL, but the Broncos aren't an elite pass rusher away from the Super Bowl.
This team needs its resources to go out and build the nest around Bo Nix.
