New Stat Reveals Broncos Have Returned to Top Status in the AFC
The Denver Broncos are a team on the rise. Having exceeded expectations by a mile in 2024 with a rookie starting quarterback, the Broncos are poised to continue regaining a competitive footing in the AFC.
Bo Nix turned in a historic rookie campaign, finishing as a finalist in the A.P.'s Offensive Rookie of the Year sweepstakes, and as a Pro Bowl alternate. Entering Year 2, it will be fun to see what heights he can rise to as the Broncos' franchise quarterback.
Cast your minds back to April of last year after the Broncos drafted Nix at No. 12 overall. Considering the juggernaut offenses that prowl the AFC, what would you have said if someone ventured to predict that the Broncos would finish as the fourth-highest-scoring team in the Conference by season's end?
I can tell you that I wouldn't have believed it. And yet, it happened. And perhaps nothing is more symbolic of the trajectory the Broncos are now on than that.
Actually, the Broncos were one of the highest-scoring offenses in the AFC
in 2024, totaling 432 points in the regular season. That represented the
fourth-most points in the conference, behind only the Buffalo Bills (556), Baltimore Ravens (546), and Cincinnati Bengals (472).
You read that right. The Broncos scored more points with a rookie quarterback in 2024 than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
And were it not for a blocking fluke to end all blocking flukes on a field-goal attempt as time expired, the Broncos would be riding a three-game winning streak over the Chiefs, and would have swept their bitter AFC rival for the first time since Peyton Manning was calling the signals in Denver.
Alas, the Broncos will be spectators as the Chiefs host yet another AFC Championship Game, with the Bills headed to Arrowhead Stadium. But the Broncos are back, and this team isn't that far away from hosting playoff games of its own.
The Broncos allowed 311 points in 2024. Subtracting that from the 432 points scored, the Broncos come away with a point differential of +114 — the seventh-best differential in the NFL and the third-best in the AFC behind only Buffalo and Baltimore. All signs point to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph returning for a third season, so expect the Broncos defense to continue building momentum in 2025.
This was achieved in Year 1 of the Nix era. Sean Payton and company have the resources to be players this year in both free agency and the NFL draft, and will continue to build the nest around Nix.
The Broncos are at least one year ahead of their rebuild timetable. And it's mostly thanks to the arrival of Nix. Imagine what this team can achieve with the right free-agent additions on offense, especially a dynamic running back and a bonafide receiving tight end.
