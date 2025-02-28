NFL Combine: Biggest Winners & Losers from Position Drills | DL, Edge, LB
The NFL Combine is underway, and the Denver Broncos are looking hard for their next batch of rookies. This is a critical draft class after the Broncos made it back to the playoffs, but now they must set themselves up to take the next step and sustain that success.
The Broncos are approaching an era where they can play the compensatory pick game, but they need to hit consistently on their draft classes to maximize it. One area Denver can look to play for compensatory picks next year is on the defensive line.
It can take a year or two for defensive linemen to develop, so the Broncos should be looking this year for someone who can step in as a starter next year. Denver may be set at outside linebacker, but with Nik Bonitto's contract expiring after 2025, the team should also be looking at the pass rushers in this draft class. You've heard the saying, 'You can never have too many pass rushers.'
When it comes to inside linebacker, the need is evident to Broncos Country and was highlighted as a must for the team. Those three positions took the field on Thursday for the workouts and testing at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Today, we're examining the winners and losers from the defensive line, edge rusher, and inside linebacker position drills only, not including the measurements and athletic testing. Despite jumping out of the building, Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) isn’t included because he didn’t do the position drills.
Winners: Interior Defensive Line
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins | Georgia
No one had a better day than Ingram-Dawkins. Entering the Combine, he was mainly viewed as a Day 3 prospect, but his workout will send people back to the tape and talk about him as a top 75 prospect. His fieldwork was as close to perfection as you can get.
Ty Robinson | Nebraska
There is a stiffness with Robinson when it comes to his change of direction, but his techniques are clean and consistent. On top of that, he may be one of the most powerful defensive linemen in this class. While there may be some issues laterally, he can be unstoppable when working downhill.
Alfred Collins | Texas
Collins' measurements are eye-popping, but seeing them and watching him perform the drills was jaw-dropping. For as big and long as he is, he moved well and kept his lower body technique clean and disciplined.
Darius Alexander | Toledo
Alexander is older for a prospect, as he will be 25 around the start of the season, but the good news is teams don’t have an issue with it, and some are welcoming it. He had an excellent combination of athletic testing and fieldwork, checking off a lot of boxes.
Losers: Interior Defensive Line
TJ Sanders | South Carolina
After watching the drills, it's fair to question Sanders’ effort. Instead of finishing the drills, he would pull up early, which was emphasized by the coaches. His footwork and base were also problematic, and those issues are evident on tape.
Tonka Hemingway | South Carolina
Hemingway is a gifted athlete, but he's reckless. He needs to play with control and develop his technique.
During the drills, Hemingway's recklessness led to multiple slips. On top of that, he needs to tie his shoes tighter as they fell off at least four times going through the drills.
Nazir Stackhouse | Georgia
After a string of excellent defensive linemen, Georgia has had a down year this year. Stackhouse has had a rough draft process, struggling at the Shrine Bowl and during the Combine drills.
Jared Harrison-Hunte | SMU
Focusing on technique, Harrison-Hunte left a lot to be desired. He moved decently well, especially for an interior defensive lineman, but his footwork led to issues evident on tape.
Winners: Edge Rushers
Femi Oladejo | UCLA
Oladejo has had an excellent process with it, starting at the Senior Bowl. Although he is still new to the position, having spent years as a linebacker, his work in the drills helped his stock more than any prospect in this group. He also showed leadership during the drills.
Ahmed Hassanein | Boise State
Hassanien made history as the first Egyptian player at the Combine. His story is great because five years ago, he had never played football and didn’t even speak English. His workout was full of energy, and his technique was relatively good for someone as new to football as he is.
Donovan Ezeiruaku | Boston College
There is no better technician in this class from this position group. The drills were smooth, fluid, and easy because Ezeiruaku is a settled technician.
Landon Jackson | Arkansas
Jackson had an outstanding day with the athletic testing and field work. Some questions about how to use him have been raised, but he answered them by showing solid movement skills and plenty of power.
Losers: Edge Rushers
Ethan Downs | Oklahoma
This one is tough because Downs' issue seemed to be in his head. Watching how he worked through the drills, everything seemed calculated instead of going with the flow and relying on his training, although it's impossible to know what he was thinking.
Nic Scourton | Texas A&M
There may not have been a sloppier workout on the day. Scourton's form was lousy throughout the drills. Instead of securing himself as a second-round player, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move down the boards instead.
Ashton Gillotte | Louisville
Gillotte was reckless and didn’t show much technical basis, especially with the drill featuring his pass-rush moves. There are some traits, but teams must build up the technique.
Jah Joyner | Minnesota
There are athletic traits to work with, but Joyner didn’t show them in the drills. His footwork was clunky, and his feet were heavy. His change of direction was rough, and he wasted a lot of movement to gather himself.
Winners: Linebackers
Shemar James | Florida
It was a solid Senior Bowl week for James, who followed it up by checking boxes at the Combine. The drills were consistently clean with his technique and showed fluid movement skills. He was the smoothest mover of the group.
Teddye Buchanan | California
Buchanan has likely been a riser throughout the process. He had a great week at the Shrine Bowl and an excellent showing at the Combine. It was clear that Buchanan has been working to clean up his change of direction and movement skills.
Barrett Carter | Clemson
Carter didn’t do the athletic testing, which is a shame, as he likely would’ve done exceptionally well. He's a smooth and natural mover with fluid change-of-direction skills.
Kain Medrano | UCLA
There is a future for Medrano as a special teams linebacker with his athleticism and movement skills. His technique in the drills was clean and showed there may be something to develop for defense, with him potentially contributing early on to special teams.
Losers: Linebackers
Jackson Woodard | UNLV
Woodard is exceptionally tight in the lower half, which shows on tape. He needed to show more lateral ability, but it wasn’t there. Working in coverage or defending plays sideline-to-sideline will be difficult in the NFL.
Carson Bruener | Washington
In multiple drills, Bruener was cheating the drill, which defeats the purpose. When you cheat a drill, it only raises red flags for your scouting report.
Collin Oliver | Oklahoma State
Oliver is a downhill player who is tight in the hips and isn’t a smooth mover. The drills aren’t made for players like him to be successful.
Smael Mondon Jr | Georgia
As a coverage linebacker, you wanted to see smooth movement from Mondon when working the coverage drills. Instead, he was tight in the hips with the change of direction.
