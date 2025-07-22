Nik Bonitto Updates Broncos Contract Talks 'Happening Right Now'
Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto broke his silence on months-long contract extension talks with the Denver Broncos, confirming Sunday that active negotiations are currently taking place.
"Those types of talks are happening right now, but I kind of just keep that with my agent [and] let him handle that," Bonitto said at his first-annual youth football camp, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com. "My focus is just winning and trying to get a championship."
Bonitto added that there's no specific "time period" for the sides to reach an agreement.
"I know these things can happen tomorrow or happen months from now," he said. "I kind of just keep it day-by-day and keep the focus on football."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2022 second-round pick, Bonitto burst onto the national scene last season, tallying 13.5 sacks — third-most in the NFL, and the first Bronco to exceed double-digit takedowns since 2018 — to go along with 24 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown. He was named a Pro Bowl starter and second-team All-Pro selection.
Bonitto, who turns 26 in September, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due to collect $5.346 million in base salary. The Oklahoma product is seeking a new deal north of $20 million per season; Spotrac pegs his market value at $23.6 million annually.
Broncos general manager George Paton claimed at the Scouting Combine in February that extending Bonitto is a "priority" for the organization.
"You’ve kind of seen our model. The young player draft and develop. Even guys like [T Garett] Bolles. We like to take care of our own, so we’ll just see," Paton told reporters. "Nik obviously had a breakout year. He’s a dynamic player, and we want him here a long time.”
Bonitto, however, is one of several Broncos players angling for a financial windfall, including starting defensive ends Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers and veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton — all of whom are yet to put pen to paper.
“We’ll have those talks at the right time. Again you’ve seen how we’ve done our business," Paton echoed during league meetings in March. "So we have a few other players that are really good that I’m sure we’ll have those discussions with.”