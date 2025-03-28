Broncos Urged to Extend All-Pro Defender
The Denver Broncos are ahead of schedule. Thanks to solid drafting, development of players across the roster, savvy pro scouting finds, and the optimism surrounding the play of young quarterback Bo Nix, Denver has gone from what was considered one of the worst teams in football one year ago to a dark horse contender to topple the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
One of the keys to the Broncos’ success has been getting ahead of their young ascending players and offering them a contract extension far before that player will hit the market.
Last offseason, the Broncos jumped ahead and paid the likes of 2021 draft pick darlings Patrick Surtain II and Quinn Meinerz. Denver was able to toss key contributors and building blocks on the roster guaranteed money earlier that, in retrospect, now look like relative bargains compared to the market.
Meinerz is making $18 million per year, which comes in eighth in the league among guards, with his total guaranteed at $45 million ranking seventh. At the time, Surtain’s $24M per year ranked at the top of the league, but less than a year later, it ranks fourth, and his total guarantees are second.
The pay increase of the Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. not only topped the market this offseason but jumped Surtain by nearly 25% in his average-per-year. It pays to get ahead of paying your stars early.
Will the Broncos do that again this offseason? With the likes of wide receiver Courtland Sutton, defensive ends Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers, and rush linebacker Nik Bonitto all entering the final year of their respective contracts, could the Broncos copy their own playbook and hand out contracts a year early?
That’s what Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker suggests, specifically urging the Broncos to re-up early with the fourth-year Bonitto.
"Bonitto’s breakout helped foster an unbelievable year for Denver’s defense, especially its defensive line. In 2024, the Oklahoma product tied for 16th among qualified edge defenders in pressures generated (61) while turning in a position-best 92.6 PFF coverage grade," Locker wrote. "Bonitto can still make strides as a run defender, but his pass-rush juice alone should allow him to join recently extended teammates Jonathon Cooper and D.J. Jones."
Bonitto is a fantastic scheme fit for the style of aggressive defense the Broncos have played under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Bonitto is not the largest, longest, or strongest edge defender in the NFL, and he will never be a dominant run defender holding up on the front side of the line with the defense rushing minimal bodies.
However, in a defense that creates as many one-on-one opportunities as any in the league, that allows more rush lanes towards the quarterback and prioritizes disruption and penetration. Bonitto is a fantastic speed rushing fit and the proof is in his 2024 All-Pro body of work.
Bonitto does not possess the strength or mass to impact the game in as many dimensions as a Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby, or Nick Bosa. To Bonitto’s credit, though, he has improved massively as a run defender during his time in the league, a credit to his drive and work ethic, and winning in different ways than those perennial All-Pro pass rushers is fine.
Earlier this offseason DNVR’s Zac Stevens reported that Bonitto and his camp were looking for a contract in the range of $23M per year, which would make him the 10th-highest-paid edge in the NFL. After the increase of the cap, it might be expected that Bonitto may now be looking for an even larger contract proportional to the cap’s growth.
Don’t expect the Broncos to get to any extensions until after the draft, as The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported this week, but just like Meinerz and Surtain last year, don’t be shocked if extensions start trickling in sometime this summer and leading up to the start of the regular season.
