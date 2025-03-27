Broncos' Timeline for Bonitto, Allen, & Sutton Extensions Revealed
As the Denver Broncos march through the offseason, questions linger surrounding key players entering a contract year. All-Pro outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Zach Allen, and No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton are among those looking for a new contract, and the team is aware of it.
Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers has also made it clear on social media that he's looking for an extension. When are the Broncos going to start those negotiations? We now have a timeline, courtesy of The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.
"Source says the Broncos at this point do not plan to delve into contract extension negotiations with players until after the April 24-26 draft," Tomasson posted on X.
When you look at what the Broncos have done over the years, specifically under GM George Paton, a pattern emerges on the timetable for extensions. The Broncos start negotiations in May or June and typically come to an agreement in July or August, before the start of the season.
The Broncos will also carry over negotiations over contracts with a player or two in the season. There is a clear pecking order of importance with Allen, Bonitto, and Sutton leading the group.
Franklin-Myers, defensive ned Malcolm Roach, center Luke Wattenberg, and tight end Adam Trautman could be looking for an extension. Franklin-Myers and Roach are possibilities during the season.
The Broncos are in excellent shape for the salary cap next season, as they currently have a projected $70 million in space. However, it's worth remembering that the salary cap estimates have been exceeded in four of the past five offseasons. The Broncos can also create more cap space by restructuring some deals or moving on from other players.
The more the Broncos can accomplish before the next offseason, the better their position will be for 2026. After rewarding defensive tackle D.J. Jones, Paton should follow suit with Allen, Bonitto, Sutton, and Franklin-Myers with contracts before or during the 2025 season.
At least now Broncos fans have a timeline.
