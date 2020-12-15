SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Noah Fant Dishes on Mystery Illness That Forced him Out of Broncos' 32-27 Win Over Panthers

Luke Patterson

In a typical '2020' event, Denver Broncos' tight end Noah Fant explained the bizarre circumstances that forced him out of action against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

In the first quarter of Denver’s jaw-dropping 32-27 victory over Carolina, Fant exited the game with an illness. Starting left tackle Garett Bolles woke up on Sunday morning with an illness that sidelined him and forced Calvin Anderson into emergency action which was followed by Fant's exit in-game. 

On Monday, the 23-year-old Fant joined 104.3 The Fan’sStokley and Zach,” for his weekly appearance on The Noah Fant Show and dished on his mystery illness.

“It was a very frustrating situation,” Fant told hosts Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye. “I pretty much had the same thing as Garett with throwing up, etc. After the first series I was pulled aside for COVID protocol, which was very frustrating knowing I could still play.”

Fant’s exit reflects the NFL's abundance of caution with regard to anything that could be perceived as a potential COVID-19 outbreak. It sounds like the team is inclined to believe it was food poisoning, though, as Fant and Bolles stayed behind one night in Carolina to test for COVID-19 before getting back on a flight home. Both were negative. 

“It was some type of bug, or something with food,” Fant explained. “If there’s something to know about me, I’m going to play when I can.”

Despite playing without their 2019 first-round pick, the Broncos managed to get the job done with Fant's backups at tight end. Troy Fumagalli and Nick Vannett became the pivotal security blanket for QB Drew Lock, who targeted the duo a combined nine times. 

Fumagalli, who was drafted by the Broncos in the fifth-round in 2018, caught four receptions for 53 yards while Vannett, who joined the team on a two-year, $5.7 million deal last spring, caught four passes for 20 yards and scored his first touchdown since his days with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2018.

In a big day where the Broncos' tight ends were featured heavily in the offense, Fant was naturally frustrated and felt like he missed out on a potential career game himself.

“Obviously, I’m super happy for my guys,” Fant told Stokley and Bye. “But also, I’ve been yearning and striving for a big game, and I feel like that could’ve been the one.”

Fant has recorded 44 receptions for 492 yards and two touchdowns this season and is averaging approximately 11.2 yards per catch. He’s done so battling lower-leg injuries and has shown legitimate toughness and durability in multiple games that he very well could’ve sat out. 

Fant's frustration is understandable after being pulled from the game against his will, especially one in which his offense went on to produce prolifically. He has yet to surpass 100 yards in a game this year or have more than five receptions or even multiple touchdowns. 

One can only theorize what Fant's stat-line would’ve looked like had he played against the Panthers. While his teammates, Lock and wideout KJ Hamler, went on to produce career-highs against the Panthers, Fant was forced into seclusion at the team’s hotel.

“Once I left the game, I went back to the hotel in Charlotte. I got tested at 7am this morning, and after that we were able to get on a flight and come back home.”

On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio answered questions on whether Bolles and Fant will be available for this Saturday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“I'm optimistic they'll be ready to play," Fangio said. "They just got back in town here within the last few minutes. We do not think it was COVID, but obviously they'll keep testing and make sure it wasn't. We believe it was something else, so they should be fine hopefully.”

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

