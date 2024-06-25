Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to Edge Rusher Room in 2024
With the Denver Broncos' offseason training program in the books, the bulk of the roster moves are as well, so we're taking a closer look at the resources currently committed to each positional group. Today, we'll examine the edge rushers, in which the Broncos have two notable players entering the final year of their contracts.
But how much do the Broncos have sunk into the position for this season?
The Broncos are committing $3.116 million each to Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper this season. The two 2020 draft picks are both in the final year of their deals and looking to prove they're worth extending.
Up next is Jonah Elliss, Denver's third-round draft pick this year. He got a $1.089M signing bonus on his four-year deal, along with a $795K base salary. Nik Bonitto, the Broncos' 2022 second-round pick, is due $1.232M in base salary.
You'll notice the Broncos' four highest-paid edge rushers account for less than $10M in cash commitments. As a note, although Over the Cap lists John Franklin-Myers as an edge rusher, I included him under interior defenders because he's expected to play on the defensive line.
The rest of the edge rushers on the roster and their cash commitments:
- Ronnie Perkins: $985K
- Thomas Incoom: $915K
- Jaylon Allen: $805K
- Dondrea Tillman: $805K
- Durell Nchami: $795K
Tillman signed a three-year deal but the Broncos barely committed anything to him. He got a $10K signing bonus but nothing guaranteed beyond that, so his multi-year deal doesn't ensure him a spot on the roster.
The Takeaway
As for who makes the final roster, it would be a surprise not to see Browning, Cooper, Bonitto, and Elliss not make it, though one can't rule out the possibility that either Browning or Cooper will be traded before the season.
Keep in mind, with both set to become free agents after the season, the Broncos might be in a position to extend one or the other but aren't likely to extend both. A trade before the season could be a good way to ensure Denver of a future draft pick.
If Denver decides not to trade trade either one, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the fifth edge rusher in the lineup. But no matter who makes it, it won't change the fact that that the Broncos won't be paying a ton for the position.
Of course, that could change if Denver decides to extend either Browning or Cooper. For now, though, the Broncos aren't paying big money here.
