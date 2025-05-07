Report: Broncos WR Pat Bryant Agrees to Rookie Contract
The Denver Broncos are steadily getting their 2025 draft class under contract ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp.
Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos agreed to terms Wednesday with third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant on a four-year deal worth roughly $6.581 million, including a $1.426 million signing bonus. The pact is expected to become official later this week.
The team has also agreed with sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw and seventh-round tight end Caleb Lohner, reported Klis.
Perhaps the most controversial selection Denver made last month, Bryant's draft projection ranged anywhere from Rounds 3-6. The Broncos ended up snagging him at No. 74 overall, and despite outcry that they "reached" too high, immediately lavished praise upon the pick, with head coach Sean Payton comparing the former Illinois wideout to ex-Saints Pro Bowl WR Michael Thomas.
"We always talk about, ‘Who does he remind [you of]?’ We try to find comps. There were so many things about his game that reminded me of Mike Thomas," Payton said in his post-draft press conference. "With respect to Mike who became… I mean, holy cow. You don’t ever want to put pressure on a rookie like that, we’re just talking about traits. But really explosive off the line of scrimmage, he’s very competitive, very tough. We mentioned this yesterday, periodically you have more insight on a certain player. [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach] Jim Leonhard worked at Illinois the year before we hired him. So Jim had insight to the makeup, toughness. I really think the body of work and all the additional film study, but his size and his hands are outstanding. His competes… I don’t know how many critical… He was just a player that excelled in crunch time. I think he had a walk-off [or] a couple of these big plays. Obviously he’s physical but the player comp for me—forget the jersey number—just of a lot of traits that Mike had, especially at the line of scrimmage.”
Payton added the 6-foot-2, 204-pound Bryant — physical and sure-handed, who averaged 15.3 yards per reception across 46 games for the Fighting Illini — will "compete in the rotation" with Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims behind presumed starters Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims.
“They know all my attributes," Bryant said upon being drafted. "They know what I can do, they know all my attributes. They know what I could do on the field. So my main focus is to just get to Denver, do my job, and help the team win.”
The Broncos have four rookies left unsigned — first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey, third-round defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones, and fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson — prior to their rookie camp, which is scheduled to run Thursday through Sunday.