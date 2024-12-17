Broncos List CB Pat Surtain II as Full Practice Participant
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was listed as a full participant on the team's initial Week 16 practice report — an estimation ahead of Thursday night's tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Surtain reportedly was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain sustained during Sunday's comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The injury, which occurred on an interception late in the game, is considered minor.
“Anything we do relative to a player’s injury is always if the medical staff feels like he can go back in and he’s healthy enough," head coach Sean Payton said after the 31-13 win. "There is never any, ‘Well we don’t need him now.’ It is just strictly, is he healthy enough to play? If he’s not, he won’t. If he is, he will play. I think that is the only way you can approach things like that.”
The Broncos will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before issuing a final ruling on Surtain's status. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate said at a charity event Monday his ankle is feeling "better" and that he's "taking it day by day."
Elsewhere on the injury report, fellow starting CB Riley Moss was listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) due to the MCL sprain that's sidelined him since Nov. 24.
Defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers (foot) and D.J. Jones (finger) and running back Jaleel McLaughlin (quad) were also DNPs.
