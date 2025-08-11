Payton & Nix Rave About Broncos WR Trent Sherfield's Preseason Debut
The Denver Broncos didn't get great performances out of their first-team units in the preseason opener, but there were some noteworthy players in the team's 30-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. One such stand-out was newcomer wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr., who caught all three of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Sherfield was signed to a two-year deal this past March. The assumption was that he'd been brought in to fill the role Tremon Smith had vacated as a four-core special teamer.
However, Saturday night's performance screamed that Sherfield could have much more involvement on the Broncos' offensive side of the ball, even if it defies — in the best sense — Sean Payton's initial vision.
“There was a vision. He's physical as a blocker and he can run," Payton said of Sherfield following Saturday night's win. "And there was a time in New Orleans when we had a variety of receiver combinations, but Devery Henderson [and] Robert Meacham were guys that could run and block. And so you can look at that and say, well, they're going to run the ball when they're in there. And then it came off of heavy play action, and there were a lot of shot plays. So, the vision for him was obviously receiver five, four core special teams."
Opponents would see Henderson and Meachem on the field, and flood the box expecting a run, because both were solid blockers. But Payton would dial up a little "heavy" play-action, and take a shot over the top because both guys could also run and catch.
They were receivers after all. And that's part of the vision for Sherfield.
Sherfield can bring a lot more to the table than perhaps initially met the eye. But it's interesting to hear Payton say that Sherfield was signed to be the Broncos' No. 5 receiver.
"He's physical in the run game and he can run. So, there's a lot you can do with that, if that makes sense," Payton said of Sherfield. "And, and I think when you get a free agent, you're more in tune maybe with a draft pick, but there are some things maybe that he even surprises you with. And I think he's had a good camp."
Payton has been pleasantly surprised by what Sherfield has displayed in training camp and that first preseason game. The Broncos thought they knew what they were getting when they signed him to a two-year, $6 million contract, but he's shown to be capable of much more.
Even Bo Nix wasn't expecting to see what Sherfield has shown. As a second-year quarterback, Nix also appreciates the veteran presence the eighth-year Sherfield has brough to the Broncos' receiver room.
“He's been a great surprise, a great addition for us as a whole. He adds an element of physicality and experience," Nix said of Sherfield on Saturday night. "We have a young receiver room, so he adds that element that he has been there, done that, seen a lot of football. He made an incredible play today, actually several plays today and then finished it off with the touchdown. So he's just 'Steady Eddie.'”
Sherfield keeps his head down and grinds — and when his number is called, he answers the bell. That's an approach all coaches appreciate.
"He’s a very serious player, very focused player, intentional, would be a good word to describe how he approaches the game, and that role is clear then," Payton said. "There's a lot you can do with that."
Second-team quarterback Jarrett Stidham certainly looked Sherfield's way when the chips were down. Sherfield not only moved the chains on one reception, but on another, he caught a 36-yard touchdown that was perfectly thrown, but required immense coordination and athleticism to toe-tap his two feet inbounds and secure the catch against a cornerback trying to swat the ball away.
“When you can block like he can and play special teams, it was a heck of a catch," Payton said. "He’s had a good camp. He had a good week.”
Sherfield will fall no lower than No. 5 on the wide receiver depth chart. To earn a role higher up the totem pole, he'll have to eclipse a handful of Payton draft picks, like Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and rookie Pat Bryant.
With one preseason game in the books, so far, so good for the 29-year-old pro.