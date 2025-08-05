Peyton Manning on the 2025 Broncos: 'There's a Reason to Be Excited'
Peyton Manning's opinion on the 2025 Denver Broncos could be viewed as evidence of how the worm has finally turned for this team. Hot on the heels of head coach Sean Payton's bold declaration that his team is capable of winning a Super Bowl, 'The Sheriff' has spoken.
"Look, I can tell from watching practice one day and sort of keeping up, belief and confidence are high in the building," Manning told Troy Renck of The Denver Post. "And that's what you want, right? Where we are not hoping we are a good team, but knowing we are a good team. That you believe it. Now you have to go do it. But the belief is there."
As the Broncos move toward their first joint practice and preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, they seem to be riding on the crest of a wave. Much of the optimism comes from Payton seemingly hitting the quarterback jackpot with second-year Bo Nix under center.
Coach Payton has never hidden his unflinching belief that Nix is capable of becoming a next-level quarterback, but the most surprising factor has been just how quickly his rise has gained traction and momentum. In Manning's case, he saw it all during his illustrious 18-year Hall-of-Fame career, so he knows that even with a team that feels ready to make a run, everything still has to fall into place.
"That's the thing, there is a reason to be excited," Manning told Renck. "When you look at this team with Bo (Nix), the pieces they have added, and with all of us expecting Sean to be around for a long time, they have every reason to believe it can result in a lot of wins. But they have to stay healthy."
Continuity is King
In the NFL, continuity is founded upon an elite head coach and starting quarterback combo — the twin pillars of stability that are always worth their weight in gold.
Ironically enough, if the Broncos were talking up their chances with a relatively inexperienced head coach at the helm, we might brand them too cocky. But we aren't talking about a head coach riding in his first rodeo; this is Payton doing the talking, a Super Bowl winner.
Furthermore, the determination to add dynamic pieces during the offseason could very well allow the Broncos to fast-track their championship ambitions and not be shy about telling people all about it.
Having a stellar defense that can get the ball back to Nix frequently, and in positive field position, sounds like a situation Manning would have accepted with a smile on his face while he was playing. Oh, wait, that was the 2015 World-Champion Broncos.
The Takeaway
At this stage, you could counterargue that it all amounts to a hill of beans until the Broncos prove it on the scoreboard and in the standings come the Fall. While that remains true, when Manning puts forth his opinions and observations, they resonate loudly.
So, yes. Perhaps it's time to start believing the evidence of our eyes and ears when it comes to the Broncos' Super Bowl chances.