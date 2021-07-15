Peyton Manning Reveals if he'd Accept Exec Role if Broncos are Sold

As it stands, many insiders believe ownership of the Denver Broncos will soon transfer from the Bowlen family to an outside suitor within the next calendar year. While it would be a sad day for Broncos fans to see the team's ownership pass beyond Pat Bowlen's heirs, such a transfer would bring its fair share of excitement and change.

Change can be scary but it can also be good. In fact, sometimes it's needed in an 'adapt or die' situation.

The Broncos recently opted to evolve and change swept through the team's front office as John Elway relinquished his long-held GM duties, passing the torch to George Paton. As president of football operations, Elway has one year left on his deal, which corresponds fittingly with the timeline many expect the Broncos to be sold.

If the Broncos are sold and if Elway does not return after 2021 (that's a lot of 'ifs'), perhaps the vacuum created at the top of the team's football executive tree would need to be filled by another NFL power broker — like, say, Peyton Manning.

As the Broncos have continued to struggle post-Super Bowl 50, many fans have pined away in hopes that CEO Joe Ellis and/or the Bowlen heirs would approach Manning about an Elway-esque executive role. That has never materialized and now the NFL's only five-time MVP is set to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot.

Making the media rounds during the MLB's All-Star week, Manning was cornered by 9NEWS' Mike Klis and asked whether he'd even be interested in such a role if ownership of the Broncos transfers to someone else.

“Living in Denver, I’m a Broncos ambassador, fan, season-ticket holder. Been to every game the past 5 years. So I’m interested in what’s going to happen as anybody because I care about it.

"Just like I care about the Colts, University of Tennessee. I’ve gone on a year-to-year basis in this 2nd chapter. I’m going to try to do this, this year. I don’t go past that because you try different things and maybe you like it, maybe you don’t.

"Look, being part of the game is important to me. I’ve found different ways to be involved with it. To watch film with Joe Namath and Raymond Berry, I mean that’s a dream come true for a football junkie like me. But I’ll always be a part of the Colts and (more).

"Bronco organizations in some way. But I’m interested in what’s going to happen. I haven’t said no to anything officially forever. I’ve just said no to some things each year. The next year maybe things change. So who knows what will happen in that."

Clear as mud, eh? Manning left the issue on an ambiguous note, basically saying that the answer right now would be 'no' but could change next year, depending on the opportunity.

For now, Broncos Country would be wise to pump the brakes on any hopes of Manning succeeding Elway as the team's top football executive and instead cling to the new Paton regime. While the Broncos haven't exactly undergone a sea-change under Paton's leadership, the first-year GM raised the floor of the team's quarterback room by acquiring Teddy Bridgewater, rebuilt the secondary via free agency and the NFL draft, and added a few strategically-placed offensive weapons.

If Drew Lock turns a corner this summer, the Broncos will be in good position to challenge in the AFC West. If not, Bridgewater offers the team a floor that is high enough to plausibly expect Vic Fangio could win some games if the head coach's defense turns out as good in reality as it appears on paper and if the Broncos transform into a true ball-control offense with Melvin Gordon and rookie second-rounder Javonte Williams serving as a formidable two-headed rushing attack.

If/when the Broncos are sold, more change will come to the Mile High City. Until and unless that happens, the notion of Manning rejoining the club as an executive seems slim.

Then again, Manning had no qualms with playing in the shadow of Elway, so maybe running a team in the Super Bowl-winning former GM's stead wouldn't be such a stretch.

