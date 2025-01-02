Broncos Name S P.J. Locke Recipient of 2024 Ed Block Courage Award
The Ed Block Courage Award has existed since 1984. Recipients are chosen by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort, as the Award honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship.
The Denver Broncos have selected safety P.J. Locke for the Ed Block Courage Award this year, the team announced. Locke was chosen by his Broncos teammates for his dedication to his rehab process after suffering a left great toe dislocation in August of 2023 and a throat contusion in December 2023.
Despite the throat contusion, Locke traveled by RV the next week to join the team on the road at the Detroit Lions in Week 15. That game was a brutal loss for the Broncos, but it marked Locke's inner winner.
Originally joining the Broncos as a college free agent out of the University of Texas in 2019, Locke has gone on to appear in 73 games with 22 starts. Last year, when Kareem Jackson couldn't stay out of the NFL's disciplinary eye, Locke was thrust into a starting role for the first time in his career, and he was equal to his opportunity.
The Broncos re-signed Locke this past spring on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. He has started all but one game this season, and all 14 of the contests in which he's appeared.
For his career, Locke has notched 158 tackles (101 solo), four sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, and five forced fumbles. This year, he has 74 tackles (50 solo), one sack, and two pass break-ups.
Locke is a physical presence on the back end of the Broncos defense and has partnered well with free-agent arrival Brandon Jones, the latter of whom was recognized as a Pro Bowl alternate on Thursday.
Ed Block was a long-time athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts. He helped pioneer his profession and was renowned for his humanitarianism. The NFL initiated the Ed Block Courage Award league-wide in 1984.
The Broncos' 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner was running back Javonte Williams.
