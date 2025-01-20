P.J. Locke Billed as 'Most Likely' Broncos Cap Casualty
Denver Broncos starting safety P.J. Locke recently was listed by Bleacher Report as the team's "most likely" salary cap casualty when the 2025 new league year begins.
The outlet also mentioned inside linebacker Alex Singleton and tight end Adam Trautman as potential offseason release candidates.
"P.J. Locke made his way from a reserve player to a full-time starter in 2024, but that wasn't necessarily a good thing for the Broncos defense," according to BR's NFL Scouting Department. "He was often the weak link in pass coverage and gave up a passer rating of 125.8 when targeted. The Broncos have the foundation for a dominant secondary if they continue on their current path, however, swapping out Locke for another free agent could be the missing piece."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2019 undrafted free agent who began his career on the practice squad, Locke has compiled 83 solo tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and one interception across 27 appearances over the last two seasons.
The 28-year-old (in February) started a personal-best 15 games in 2024, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 90 safety among 98 qualifiers with poor marks in coverage (50.7) and run support (50.4).
Entering a contract year, Locke is due to collect $2.99 million in base salary for the 2025 campaign. The Broncos would save $4.19 million by releasing him prior to June 1, leaving behind $1 million in dead money.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!