8 Players Broncos Could Target from Cuts Around the NFL
NFL teams are cutting down to the required 53-man roster by Tuesday's deadline, and along the way, clubs are eyeing players who get cut from elsewhere to add to their own rosters. While the Denver Broncos have a deep roster, they could still look to add to a few positions from the pool of cuts from around the league.
About 1,184 players will be cut during this period, with 496 set to join practice squads. The rest are hoping to secure a roster spot elsewhere. Eight players stood out among the cuts as potential targets for the Broncos, either for the roster or their practice squad.
Let's get into it.
Josh Whyle | TE | Cut from Tennessee Titans
With Nate Adkins hurt, the Broncos have been looking for someone who can be a hybrid tight end/fullback for them. The Broncos have Michael Burton dealing with a hamstring injury, and they waived Adam Prentice, but waivers could provide a hybrid option.
Whyle is capable of lining up all over the formation, and he showed that during the preseason with the Titans. He has become a capable blocker and can be that hybrid player for the first few weeks while Adkins recovers from his injury.
Shy Tuttle | IDL | Cut from Carolina Panthers
The Broncos have some concerns over their rushing defense, and Tuttle is a good run defender who has played for Sean Payton before. During the 2023 offseason, the Broncos were reportedly interested in Tuttle before he signed with the Panthers.
While Tuttle wasn’t great for the Panthers, struggling in all phases, there were several issues with that defense over the past two seasons that could’ve impacted him. Denver has more talent on its defense, and he could be an upgrade over what the team has at the sixth defensive lineman.
Chad Muma | LB | Cut from Jacksonville Jaguars
The Broncos' depth at linebacker has been questioned throughout the offseason, and their surprising release of Levelle Bailey shook up the room quite a bit. So, the Broncos could be looking for help at the position, and Muma is a former highly-regarded draft prospect who was pushed out of a deep room in Jacksonville.
Now, Muma hasn’t been great when he has seen the field, leading the Jaguars to constantly seek improvement, but he has been a solid special teams player. There have been flashes on defense as a run defender and in coverage, so that he could be worth a look for the practice squad at the very least.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Hendon Hooker | QB | Cut from Detroit Lions
Sam Ehlinger was given a shot to make it as the third quarterback, but he struggled to stand out. Hendon Hooker was competing for the backup spot in Detroit but failed to secure it, marking the beginning of a poor NFL career.
However, Hooker is a good athlete whom Payton could decide to add. While Hooker may not be a Taysom Hill-caliber athlete, he could add some of those plays to Payton’s offense, while offering more to work with and try to develop as a quarterback.
Edefuan Ulofoshio | LB | Cut from Buffalo Bills
A 2024 fifth-round pick, Ulofoshio saw less than 100 snaps in two games for the Bills last season and did well, outside of missing two tackles. He's a good athlete who is more natural in coverage than he is against the run.
Right now, Karene Reid is Dre Greenlaw’s backup, and the Broncos could be looking at an upgrade for that coverage linebacker spot. Ulofoshio has performed well on special teams this preseason and last, but his defensive play in the preseason was disappointing.
So, instead of taking Reid's spot, Ulofoshio is more likely to be a practice squad option, and the Broncos already have Bailey and Jordan Turner, with whom they are familiar, as options for the practice squad, if they pass through waivers unclaimed.
Damien Martinez | RB | Cut from Seattle Seahawks
The Broncos have their four running backs, and Martinez hasn’t done enough to unseat any of those four. However, he could be a practice squad option depending on what happens with Audric Estime, as Martinez can bring that power element the Broncos wanted their former fifth-rounder to bring.
It would be a practice squad spot for Martinez to develop his power into being an effective back who can also pass protect and catch out of the backfield. If Estime doesn’t clear waivers or the Broncos want a new back, Martinez should be an option.
Zacch Pickens | IDL | Cut by Chicago Bears
Pickens is a long and athletic defensive lineman who has struggled in the NFL, but there are still traits to try to develop. While those aren’t what you look for in someone on the roster, development is part of the point of the practice squad.
When it comes to Pickens, there is more to work with than the rest of the Broncos' defensive linemen. He could be a practice squad addition. If Pickens clears waivers, and he may get claimed, the Broncos should make this call.
Deuce Vaughn | RB | Cut by Dallas Cowboys
Vaughn carried the Darren Sproles comparison throughout his pre-draft evaluations, as he is a small and explosive back who can work in space. While the Broncos seem set at running back, they could end up looking for someone to add to the practice squad.
Recommended Articles
Blake Watson was waived with an injury settlement, which means Denver can’t bring him back until the settlement period is over, plus an additional three weeks, and they may be ready to move on from Estime. If Payton wants an explosive back with potential, the Broncos could look at Vaughn to potentially be the head coach's new version of Sproles.