3 Positions Broncos Could Target in Free Agency Post-Draft
With the 2025 NFL draft over, along with free agency, the Denver Broncos have filled their major offseason needs. With seven draft picks in the fold, the Broncos are in good shape as they prepare for offseason workouts ahead of training camp.
But the Broncos may not be done with moves prior to training camp. There's always the chance they add other free agents because there are plenty of veterans available.
While one shouldn't expect the Broncos to make a splashy signing at this point, they could be weighing options as they monitor the progress of their current and new players. Denver might also believe an available veteran could represent an upgrade over an inexperienced player currently on the roster.
I've identified three positions that Broncos fans should watch when it comes to the team potentially adding a veteran. To be sure, there is no guarantee the Broncos will add a veteran at any of these positions, but it's something to keep in mind as they continue roster evaluations before training camp.
Running Back
The Broncos filled their biggest need by drafting RJ Harvey in the second round after two trade-downs. Harvey gives the Broncos a back capable of big plays and could thrive behind this offensive line, which excels at run blocking.
The concern is that the Broncos don't have a back who excels in pass protection. It would be asking a lot for Harvey to take that role. Pass protection isn't Jaleel McLaughlin's strength, and players like Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson aren't proven in that aspect.
The Broncos may believe Estime, Badie, or Watson can develop in this area, but if there's any position at which the Broncos may add a veteran, this would be it. The focus would be on finding a veteran who can pass protect.
The good news is that there are plenty of veteran free-agent backs available. Expect the Broncos to make a decision closer to training camp, after they see what they have during offseason workouts.
Interior Offensive Line
The Broncos didn't draft any interior offensive linemen, though they have reportedly come to terms with undrafted free agents. Still, this is a position at which the Broncos have some questions to answer — they have two quality starting guards, but there are some questions at center and O-line depth.
As I've previously written, Luke Wattenberg is in the final year of his contract, Alex Forsyth has yet to impress, and other veteran depth players currently on the roster are unproven. When it comes to free agency, though, most of the available players are older. There are a couple of younger players, but not all of them played a lot of snaps in 2024.
But this is another position to keep an eye on for a possible free-agent signing near training camp, if the Broncos aren't satisfied with their current players.
Inside Linebacker
Dre Greenlaw was a significant addition in free agency, but Alex Singleton is returning from an ACL injury, Justin Strnad provides experienced depth, and the Broncos have hopes that Drew Sanders will contribute.
However, this is a position that the Broncos might keep an eye out for veterans who could help. Denver opted not to draft for additional depth and might consider free agency for that purpose.
The good news is that there are plenty of options available and quite a few who are under the age of 30. While there aren't any who stand out, the Broncos wouldn't need a standout if they decide to explore free agency.
It's more likely the Broncos will see free agency as an "open in case of emergency" option should someone get injured or if a player they hope will contribute struggles in training camp.